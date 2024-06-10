Anno 117: Pax Romana revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2024 In the next Anno game, players will take the role of a governor in the Roman Empire at the apex of its power.

During Ubisoft Forward 2024, we got fresh looks at a lot of Ubisoft’s upcoming games, big and small, and one among them was from the popular Anno city management and RTS franchise. The developer announced Anno 117: Pax Romana, which will take players to the height of the Roman Empire’s power to handle and manage the health and continuation of Roman politics in a small region of the whole.

Anno 117: Pax Romana was revealed during the Ubisoft Forward 2024 presentation this week. Developed entirely by Ubisoft Mainz, which handled development of Anno 1800, Anno 117: Pax Romana takes players to 117AD, when the Roman Empire was the dominant nation in the world. In this game, players will take on the role of a Governor that must maintain the peace and prosperity of their region.

Anno 117: Pax Romana Creative Director Manuel Reinher was thrilled to shared the details of the new game, while promising that it will include lessons learned from previous entries:

We are thrilled to finally reveal an Anno inspired by the Roman Empire. This is not only the biggest time jump we ever did, it also offers us a lot of possibilities to bring the Anno gameplay to a completely new era while introducing lots of new content for our players to explore. The feedback we received on the Anno Union during the development of Anno 1800 was incredible helpful for us, so we want again invite everyone to share their feedback and help us create the best Anno yet.

Anno 117: Pax Romana is expected to release sometime in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. With such a broad release window, stay tuned for more details on Anno 117 as they drop, right here at Shacknews, and be sure to check out our other Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well.