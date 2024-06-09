Killing Floor 3 gets early 2025 release window Tripwire Interactive gave Killing Floor 3 a fresh reveal that included new weapons, monsters, and a release window.

One of the more interesting reveals to come out during the PC Gaming Show 2024 showcase was a fresh reveal of Killing Floor 3 from Tripwire Interactive. The developer posted a new trailer that gave us a gritty look at new Zeds, the weapons we’ll use to dispatch them, and the more nasty and burly foes coming to cut us down. We even got an idea of when Killing Floor 3 will be coming. It’s been slated for an early 2025 release.

Tripwire Interactive showed off the newest look at Killing Floor 3 during the PC Gaming Show 2024. In the trailer, we got a fresh look at gameplay. It looks like melee is getting an upgrade where we’ll be able to execute some Zeds at close range. We also saw several machine guns, flamethrowers, a mult-chamber grenade launcher, and a drone that can attack enemies alongside you. We also saw Fleshpounds with a nasty upgrade where they can swing their club arms like chained maces at long range. Finally, we saw a monster with a blade on its face looking like King Shark if he was Zedified. Finally, we got an early 2025 release window.

With an early 2025 release window, stay tuned for more details on Killing Floor 3, including a concrete release date. Be sure to check out the rest of our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well.