Sumerian Six is an RTS stealth game from Devolver Digital and Artificer The studio previously developed Showgunners.

Devolver Digital made an appearance at the PC Gaming Show 2024 to reveal Sumerian Six, a new RTS game developed by Artificer. It features a combination of stealth and strategy gameplay and is targeting a release later this year.

The reveal trailer for Sumerian Six shows off its various environments and gameplay mechanics. Players curious to learn more about the game can play the newly released demo on Steam.

Sumerian Six is due out later this year and will be the second title from Artificer. For everything else being announced during Summer Game Fest 2024, stay with us here on Shacknews.