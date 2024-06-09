New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sumerian Six is an RTS stealth game from Devolver Digital and Artificer

The studio previously developed Showgunners.
Donovan Erskine
Devolver Digital
1

Devolver Digital made an appearance at the PC Gaming Show 2024 to reveal Sumerian Six, a new RTS game developed by Artificer. It features a combination of stealth and strategy gameplay and is targeting a release later this year.

The reveal trailer for Sumerian Six shows off its various environments and gameplay mechanics. Players curious to learn more about the game can play the newly released demo on Steam.

Sumerian Six is due out later this year and will be the second title from Artificer. For everything else being announced during Summer Game Fest 2024, stay with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

