Mixtape is a musical adventure game from the developers of The Artful Escape
The game will feature music from DEVO, Roxy Music, Lush, The Smashing Pumpkins.
Annapurna Interactive’s latest game, Mixtape, got a reveal at the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase. It’s set to feature music from several real-world artists.
Mixtape is currently set for a 2025 release. It was one of many games revealed during the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase.
