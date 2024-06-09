New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mixtape is a musical adventure game from the developers of The Artful Escape

The game will feature music from DEVO, Roxy Music, Lush, The Smashing Pumpkins.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Annapurna Interactive
1

Annapurna Interactive’s latest game, Mixtape, got a reveal at the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase. It’s set to feature music from several real-world artists.

Mixtape is currently set for a 2025 release. It was one of many games revealed during the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

