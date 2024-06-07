New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC drops tomorrow

Remedy Entertainment has revealed the first DLC for Alan Wake 2, and it's out tomorrow.
Donovan Erskine
1

After a week of social media teasing, Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake took the Summer Game Fest stage to announce Night Springs, the first DLC for Alan Wake 2. What’s more, it’s out tomorrow.

Night Springs features a new playable protagonist and focuses on stories outside of the main narrative of Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2: Night Springs will be available tomorrow on June 8. For more Summer Game Fest 2024 news, we’ve got everything you’re looking for.

