The Crush House gets free demo & August release date Players will be able craft their ideal reality TV show with The Crush House when it releases later this summer.

During the Summer Game Fest 2024 Devolver Direct, we got a fresh look at reality TV show life sim The Crush House, and with it came a collection of new details. The game is officially releasing in August 2024. Moreover, the game got a free demo today that will invite players to discover a small taste of its fun and chaos as you try to put on the most interesting reality show while discovering dark secrets behind it.

Devolver Digital and Nerial shared the latest look at The Crush House during the Summer Game Fest 2024 Devolver Direct this week. There, we learned that The Crush House will be launching on August 9, 2024 on PC via Steam. What’s more, Nerial also announced a playable demo for the game that will let players try out the game for free ahead of its release.

With the August 2024 release date set, players can look likely look forward to a few further details in the months ahead. Stay tuned for more info and be sure to check out our other Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.