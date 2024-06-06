New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Killing Time: Resurrected is an HD remake from Nightdive Studios

The 90s first-person shooter is making a return courtesy of the folks behind last year's System Shock remake.
Donovan Erskine
2

Nightdive Studios has established itself as a premier developer when it comes to modern remakes and remasters of beloved shooter games. The studio will keep that momentum rolling with Killing Time: Resurrected, remake of the 1995 FPS in association with Ziggurat Interactive.

The announcement trailer for Killing Time: Resurrected was shared during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase. Developed by Nightdive Studios and Ziggurat Interactive, the game returns to the Island of Matinicus and features the combination of shooting and puzzle elements that made the original beloved.

A first-person POV gameplay screenshot from the Killing Time remake.

Source: Nightdive Studios

Killing Time: Resurrected's Steam page is live now, where fans can wishlist the game and check out additional screenshots. 

Nightdive Studios says that Killing Time: Resurrected will come to PC and Consoles “soon.” With no specific release window known, we’ll be an eye out for future info dumps. For more of the announcements out of the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

