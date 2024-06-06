Killing Time: Resurrected is an HD remake from Nightdive Studios The 90s first-person shooter is making a return courtesy of the folks behind last year's System Shock remake.

Nightdive Studios has established itself as a premier developer when it comes to modern remakes and remasters of beloved shooter games. The studio will keep that momentum rolling with Killing Time: Resurrected, remake of the 1995 FPS in association with Ziggurat Interactive.

The announcement trailer for Killing Time: Resurrected was shared during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase. Developed by Nightdive Studios and Ziggurat Interactive, the game returns to the Island of Matinicus and features the combination of shooting and puzzle elements that made the original beloved.



Source: Nightdive Studios

Killing Time: Resurrected's Steam page is live now, where fans can wishlist the game and check out additional screenshots.

Nightdive Studios says that Killing Time: Resurrected will come to PC and Consoles “soon.” With no specific release window known, we’ll be an eye out for future info dumps. For more of the announcements out of the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase, Shacknews has you covered.