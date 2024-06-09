New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Life is Strange: Double Exposure gets reveal & release date at Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Fans of Life is Strange were treated with the reveal of Double Exposure.
Bill Lavoy
2

Life is Strange: Double Exposure was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. Not only was it revealed, but it received a release that that is coming up faster than some may expect.

The Double Exposure trailer shows Max finding her friend Safi’s body in the woods. From there, Max must navigate parallel universes to unravel the mystery of what happened and try to save her friend.

If more Life is Strange is what you’re after, you won’t have to wait long. Life is Strange: Double Exposure will release on October 29, 2024. The game will come to Xbox Series X/S and PC, with no mention of other platforms.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

