Life is Strange: Double Exposure gets reveal & release date at Xbox Games Showcase 2024 Fans of Life is Strange were treated with the reveal of Double Exposure.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. Not only was it revealed, but it received a release that that is coming up faster than some may expect.

The Double Exposure trailer shows Max finding her friend Safi’s body in the woods. From there, Max must navigate parallel universes to unravel the mystery of what happened and try to save her friend.

If more Life is Strange is what you’re after, you won’t have to wait long. Life is Strange: Double Exposure will release on October 29, 2024. The game will come to Xbox Series X/S and PC, with no mention of other platforms.