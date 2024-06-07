New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nightdive Studios announces The Thing: Remastered

Nightdive's remaster of the 2002 third-person shooter was revealed at Summer Game Fest 2024.
Donovan Erskine
Nightdive Studios
2

Nightdive Studios has become a go-to studio for remasters of classics from a bygone classic, and the studio just revealed another one at Summer Game Fest 2024. The Thing: Remastered is an HD revival of the 2002 survival game based on the iconic film.

Nightdive introduced The Thing: Remastered with a new trailer at Summer Game Fest. The game is set after the events of John Carpenter’s 1982 sci-fi horror film. The remaster will once again deliver the third-person survival gameplay from the 2002 original.

A gameplay screenshot of a player firing a gun at an alien.

Source: Nightdive Studios

There is no release date for The Thing: Remastered, but its Steam page is live now. In addition to The Thing: Remastered, Nightdive Studios is also working on Killing Time: Resurrected, a remaster of the 90s first-person shooter. Stick with Shacknews for everything Summer Game Fest 2024.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

