Nightdive Studios announces The Thing: Remastered Nightdive's remaster of the 2002 third-person shooter was revealed at Summer Game Fest 2024.

Nightdive Studios has become a go-to studio for remasters of classics from a bygone classic, and the studio just revealed another one at Summer Game Fest 2024. The Thing: Remastered is an HD revival of the 2002 survival game based on the iconic film.

Nightdive introduced The Thing: Remastered with a new trailer at Summer Game Fest. The game is set after the events of John Carpenter’s 1982 sci-fi horror film. The remaster will once again deliver the third-person survival gameplay from the 2002 original.



Source: Nightdive Studios

There is no release date for The Thing: Remastered, but its Steam page is live now. In addition to The Thing: Remastered, Nightdive Studios is also working on Killing Time: Resurrected, a remaster of the 90s first-person shooter. Stick with Shacknews for everything Summer Game Fest 2024.