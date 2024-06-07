Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind announced by Digital Eclipse Rita's Rewind is an all-new co-op beat-'em-up in which up to five players will team up to battle Rita's minions and monsters.

Digital Eclipse joined the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase lineup to announce a new Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers game. The developer has been rocking the beat-‘em-scene in stellar fashion with projects such as its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection. Now it’s shifting gears to Hasbro’s popular sentai series to give us an arcade-style beat-‘em-up in which up to five players can join forces to fight Rita’s minions in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind.

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind was revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase this weekend. In the trailer, we got to see plenty of side-scrolling brawler action as players took on the roles of any of the five main Rangers (Red, Pink, Black, Yellow, and Blue. Green/White wasn’t shown yet) as they battle against classic Power Rangers enemies like Goldar and many more. There will also be Megazord sections where players will join up to battle giant monsters in first-person melee fights.

We didn’t learn anything about when Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind will be launching, so stay tuned for more details as they drop. You can also follow our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage for more reveals and announcements.