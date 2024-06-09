New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Gears of War: E-Day revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2024

The latest game in the Gears of War series will take it back to its roots when the Locust first attacked humanity.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

The Xbox Games Showcase 2024 presentation was quite a collection of great game reveals and updates, and before it closed out, we got our first look at the latest chapter coming in the Gears of War franchise. Instead of continuing the story forward, we’re going back to the very beginning. Gears of War: E-Day will cover the invasion of the Locust, and Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago’s first missions together in the chaotic aftermath.

The Coalition showed the first reveal for Gears of War: E-Day during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 presentation. During the trailer, we got a look at a young Marcus Fenix duking it out with a Locust Grub, fighting to the death until he could use his Lancer to stab the creature and unleash a bevy of gunfire into its dome. We also learned that the game is being built in Unreal Engine 5.

We didn’t get a release date or even window for Gears of War: E-Day, so stay tuned for more details as the game continues development. Be sure to check out our other Summer Game Fest 2024 content and coverage as well.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

