Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets fall 2024 release window

Not only is the next Dragon Age game coming, but it's set to release later this year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
1

Fans have been holding their breath for the next game in the Dragon Age franchise for years, and their time is finally coming in 2024 with The Veilguard. BioWare and Electronic Arts had a prominent spot during Summer Game Fest 2024 festivities this weekend, and while it was mostly cinematics, we did learn that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to arrive later this year.

BioWare and EA showed off an extensive new Dragon Age: The Veilguard trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 presentation this weekend. There, we got a look at a variety of characters that included a mage hunter, dragon slayer, necromancer, and much more. We also learned that the game will be coming sometime in fall 2024.

<iframe width="1280" height="720" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4F3N4Lxw4_Y?si=N39Q5QjScNGtCelw" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

With a release window set in 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is right around the corner. Stay tuned for more reveals and details leading up to it and check out our other Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

