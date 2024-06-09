Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets fall 2024 release window Not only is the next Dragon Age game coming, but it's set to release later this year.

Fans have been holding their breath for the next game in the Dragon Age franchise for years, and their time is finally coming in 2024 with The Veilguard. BioWare and Electronic Arts had a prominent spot during Summer Game Fest 2024 festivities this weekend, and while it was mostly cinematics, we did learn that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to arrive later this year.

BioWare and EA showed off an extensive new Dragon Age: The Veilguard trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 presentation this weekend. There, we got a look at a variety of characters that included a mage hunter, dragon slayer, necromancer, and much more. We also learned that the game will be coming sometime in fall 2024.

<iframe width="1280" height="720" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4F3N4Lxw4_Y?si=N39Q5QjScNGtCelw" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

With a release window set in 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is right around the corner. Stay tuned for more reveals and details leading up to it and check out our other Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well.