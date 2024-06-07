Sid Meier's Civilization 7 announced for 2025 Firaxis has confirmed that the next Civilization game is coming next year.

Sid Meier himself appeared in a Summer Game Fest 2024 video to announce Civilization 7, the latest installment in his beloved strategy franchise. The game is set to launch in 2025.

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 was one of several major announcements made during Summer Game Fest 2024, which you can keep track of right here on Shacknews.