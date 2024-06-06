The Axis Unseen gets October 2024 release window Just Purkey Games showed off the latest look at The Axis Unseen during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase, including an update on the game's release date.

During the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase, we got a fresh look at a large collection of awesome indie games, including an update from former Bethesda developer, Shacker, and Just Purkey Games lead Nathan Purkeypile’s The Axis Unseen. Purkeypile has been working on The Axis Unseen as mostly a solo project for quite a few years, but the release date for his metal-inspired cryptid hunting game is finally in sight. It’s coming sometime in October 2024.

The release window for The Axis Unseen was revealed in a new trailer during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase this week. There, we got an all-new look at The Axis Unseen, including travels through its vast and supernatural wilderness and various glimpses of the creatures that inhabit it. It was also confirmed that The Axis Unseen will release in October 2024 on PC. The tree monster has made many appearances in the game, but we also saw deer-like monsters, a monster with tendril-like arms, and a variety of frightening effects such as warping red and green energies swirling throughout the world as you face down ever more dangerous beings that may, in fact, hunt you in turn.

Shacknews has been proud to follow along with The Axis Unseen’s journey towards a release date since its original reveal back in 2021. Since then, we’ve had the pleasure of several interviews with lead developer Nathan Purkeypile, including chatting about the game’s development in Unreal Engine 5, working on indie development versus his time at Bethesda, and even talking about the first playtest of the game.

With a release window set this year for The Axis Unseen, we’re excited to see the game coming into its final stretch of development. Stay tuned for final details leading up to its release, including a concrete date later this year, and be sure to follow and wishlist The Axis Unseen on Steam.