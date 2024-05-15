New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nate Purkeypile on The Axis Unseen's first public play test

Solo developer Nate Purkeypile recently showed off The Axis Unseen on a large scale and we talked to him about his findings.
Ozzie Mejia
4

Just Purkey Games has been working on The Axis Unseen for some time. The game is coming off a large-scale play test and it now looks like it's gearing up for a full release. To learn more, we spoke with studio founder Nate Purkeypile.

Purkeypile notes the addition of some new mechanics. A full-blown weather system has been added for some visual flair. Mechanically, players can now use a Spirit Arrow to scout ahead and be ready for what's over the horizon and can expect a full magic system to be implemented down the road.

It's the type of thing that can be expected from one of the developers behind Starfield, Skyrim, and Fallout. Purkeypile talks about the differences between working on big AAA titles and going solo on a game like The Axis Unseen. While Purkeypile is building the game on his own, it looks like an ambitious project that will have players monster hunting for hours at a time.

The Axis Unseen is set to release on PC later this year. For more interviews like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Senior Editor
