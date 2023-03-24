Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Axis Unseen shows off cryptid hunting gameplay & gets 2024 release window

Appearing during the Future Games Show, The Axis Unseen gave us a huge look at its mysterious wilds, as well as a new release window.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Just Purkey Games
2

New gameplay and release window have dropped for heavy metal-infused cryptid-hunting game, The Axis Unseen. It’s been a while since we learned that The Axis Unseen was in development, but Just Purkey Games has been chugging along, shaping its mysterious and wild world. We got to see all kinds of creatures and the ways in which we might overcome them, and we learned that The Axis Unseen is targeting a release in 2024.

Just Purkey Games showed off the latest look at The Axis Unseen during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase presentation on March 23, 2023. During the presentation, we got a new look at hunting in the game as our adventurer takes their bow and arrow and stalks increasingly extraordinary beasts. What begins with what looks like the takedown of a deer in a field with normal arrows leads to a much more intense fight under a red sky with a tree person and fire-infused arrows at our disposal.

It also looks like there’s tons of exploring and discovery waiting for us in The Axis Unseen. We’ve seen glimpses of lead designer Nate Purkeypile’s heavy metal-inspired wilderness, but it looks like it’s coming together beautifully with massive and majestic mountain ruins, fog-envoloped ritualistic altars, and bones… lots and lots of bones.

A set of giant skeletons arranged in ritualistic fashion in The Axis Unseen video game.
Giant skeleton bones arranged in ritualistic fashion will seemingly be a common sight among the wilds in The Axis Unseen.
Source: Just Purkey Games

Perhaps just as important is that we just learned The Axis Unseen has a release target. The game is taking aim at 2024 for a release. It’s a pretty broad window, but also rather ambitious considering we only learned The Axis Unseen was in development in late 2021. With everything we’ve seen and heard so far, we hope the game stays on track. Stay tuned as we await further updates and info.

