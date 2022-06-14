Shacknews E6 2022: The Axis Unseen, UE5, & indie game design with Nathan Purkeypile We got a chance to catch up with Just Purkey Games on the latest with its supernatural hunting game, The Axis Unseen, as well as other topics as part of Shacknews E6.

Here at Shacknews, we’re happy whenever our community pushes towards cool and interesting projects. One such case is that of Nathan Purkeypile and Just Purkey Games, which are developing supernatural hunter game The Axis Unseen. As part of our week of E6 coverage, we got back together with Purkeypile to talk more about what’s going on with The Axis Unseen, his voyage into developing on Unreal Engine 5, and other topics of indie game design.

You can check out our E6 interview with Purkeypile on his indie game, The Axis Unseen, and other gaming topics in the embed just above. It’s one part of a massive week of content in Shacknews E6 and the latest Summer of Doing Our Jobs.

Nathan Purkeypile revealed the first look at The Axis Unseen back in December 2021. It is a heavy metal-inspired game in which players will hunt and be hunted by supernatural creatures. Each hunt utilizes various elements such as wind direction, marks and tracks to follow, and various weapons necessary to bring down or survive your quarry.

During this latest interview, we got to talk to Purkeypile about the latest updates and features he’s working on in The Axis Unseen, how the game is coming along, and the process of designing and repping the game now that it’s out in the open for all to see. We also got the chance to speak to Purkeypile more on the matter of small team game design and creating a game in the very recently released Unreal Engine 5. Purkeypile shares a number of interesting insights and experiences from his time designing The Axis Unseen and tinkering in Unreal Engine 5 so far. The concept of "dude grass" for design scale is a must-listen segment.

Environmental effects such as fire and wind will play a huge part in the physics, hunting, and tracking of The Axis Unseen.

Be sure to check out The Axis Unseen on Steam and the Epic Games Store to wishlist it now.