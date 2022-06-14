Watch the Shacknews E6 2022 Day 1 livestream here The first day of Shacknews E6 2022 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs kicks off today and you can watch the livestream right here.

The first day of Shacknews E6 2022 is here and we’re ready to do our jobs all summer long. If you’re a fan of interviews, video games, and talking about this great hobby we all love, then you’re going to want to tune in over the next few days as the fun continues. But right now, you can watch the Shacknews E6 2022 Day 1 livestream right below.

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 1 livestream

The Shacknews E6 2022 Day 1 livestream is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on June 14 and will go all day. You can watch the fun unfold below using the video embed or head on over to the Shacknews Twitch channel to join the chat. While you’re over there, make sure you take a moment to follow so you get notified when we go live and drop a subscription using your free monthly sub when you link Amazon Prime to Twitch.

To get you caught up on what’s going on around these parts, we’ve put together the Shacknews E6 2022 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs. This is a multi-day event that sees the staff get together to discuss the hottest topics in gaming, interview some of the best developers on the planet, and celebrate all things video games. Here’s what you can expect from Day 1, with times subject to change:

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 1 schedule - June 14 Show Time Star Trek: Online livetream & giveaway 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET Moviehouse interview 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Potionomics interview 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Best of Summer Game Fest 2022 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET V Rising with the devs 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET Sauce Talk 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Nate Purkeypile 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET Path of Exile interview 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET Exclusive look at West Hunt 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET Best Games of Mid-Year panel 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET Harry Mack performance 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Shacknews E6 2022 will go from June 14 until June 17, that’s four days of wall-to-wall content for you to sink your teeth into. You’ll be able to view the livestream using the embed above or visiting the official Shacknews Twitch channel. In the event you can’t make the stream (or if you need to rewatch the goodness), we’ll have the VODs uploaded on the Shacknews YouTube channel.