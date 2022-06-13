Shacknews E6 livestream schedule - Week of June 13, 2022 Here's everything we've got planned for this busy E6 week at Shacknews.

Hello Shackers and welcome to an incredibly busy week! It’s time for E6, our own annual event here at Shacknews filled with exciting original content and some exclusive reveals. It’s all kicking off soon, so let’s get into this week’s livestream schedule.

Shacknews E6 livestream schedule - Week of June 13, 2022

You can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Introduce yourself to our host and enjoy the community! While this week is mostly packed with E6 content, several of our regular streams will be taking place throughout the week. Please take a look.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 1 schedule - June 14

Here's what we've got going on for the first day of Shacknews E6!

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 1 schedule - June 14 Show Time Star Trek: Online livetream & giveaway 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET Nintendo Direct Reaction Stream 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Best of Summer Game Fest 2022 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET V Rising with the devs 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET Sauce Talk 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Nate Purkeypile 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET Path of Exile interview 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET Exclusive look at West Hunt 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET Best Games of Mid-Year panel 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET Henry Mack performance 4:00 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 2 schedule - June 15

We've got more coming at you during Day 2 at E6!

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 2 schedule - June 15 Show Time Neverwinter Hot Ones Interview 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET The impact of Elden Ring Panel 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET The Hunt Showdown interview with Crytek 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET Rogue Legacy 2 developer interview 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET Ripout developer interview 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET Deceive Inc developer interview 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET Shacknews Indie Showcase 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Dread XP developer interview 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET Chivalry 2 developer interview 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET Atari CEO interview 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET Zigguarat exclusive game reveal 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET Lacey Johnson performance 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 3 schedule - June 16

The excitement continues with E6 Day 3!

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 3 schedule - June 16 Show Time Diamond Select interview 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET Nightdive Studio interview 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET Have a Nice Death interview 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Retail Therapy w/Limited Run Games 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET FGC Panel 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture presents: The Ultimate Generational Gap Challenge 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Raw Fury interview 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET Marvel Snap interview 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET Surviving the Aftermath: New Alliances interview 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET Reade from WATU 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 4 schedule - June 17

Shacknews E6 concludes with one last round of epic content on Day 4.

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 4 schedule - June 17 Show Time Redout 2 developer interview 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET Whitehorn Games interview 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET WrestleQuest developer interview 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Evil Dead developer interview 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET Yacht Club Games interview 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET Thirsty Suitors developer interview 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET Suda51 interview 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET Stonks panel 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Shacknews Dump E6 Special 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET Mega Ran performance 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

That's the full content schedule for Shacknews E6, as well as some other programs you'll catch on the Shacknews Twitch channel this week. If you're looking for an extra way to support our streaming efforts, consider subscribing to our channel. Amazon Prime subscribers can do so once a month at no additional cost through Prime Gaming. We truly hope that you enjoy everything that E6 has to offer!