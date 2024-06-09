Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 gets November 2024 release date We finally know when we're going to be hopping in the cockpit and exploring lush new landscapes in Asobo Studio's next flight sim.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has promised to upgrade even the incredibly dense and intricate flying simulation we got in the 2020 game. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten anything notably new in the series, but this weekend we finally got a definitive release date for the upcoming game. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is officially set to launch this winter before year’s end.

The new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 trailer that included its release date was revealed on the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 presentation. There, we learned that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and Game Pass on November 8, 2024. We also got to see a fresh look at a cavalcade of new flight options such as synchronized flying, commercial flights, air rescue, and much more.

With a November 8 release date set for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, stay tuned for more details leading up to the game’s launch this winter season. Be sure to check out our other Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well.