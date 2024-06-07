Sonic x Shadow Generations confirmed for October 2024 release This definitive version of Sonic Generations brings a new campaign starring Shadow and it's coming this October.

Sonic x Shadow Generations has been one of the worst kept secrets this season, but we learned more during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase when Sega gave us an all-new trailer for the game. There, we learned a release date for Sonic x Shadow Generations, as well as getting confirmation that the game will have an all-new campaign featuring Shadow when it comes out this coming October.

Sega shared the latest trailer for Sonic x Shadow Generations during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase this weekend. The game is officially coming on October 25, 2024 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Moreover, it will come with an all-new campaign that focuses entirely on Shadow, featuring his own story and cutscenes separate from the original game.

With an October release date set for Sonic x Shadow Generations, stay tuned for more details as they come out leading up to the release date.