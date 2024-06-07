New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sonic x Shadow Generations confirmed for October 2024 release

This definitive version of Sonic Generations brings a new campaign starring Shadow and it's coming this October.
TJ Denzer
Image via Summer Game Fest
1

Sonic x Shadow Generations has been one of the worst kept secrets this season, but we learned more during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase when Sega gave us an all-new trailer for the game. There, we learned a release date for Sonic x Shadow Generations, as well as getting confirmation that the game will have an all-new campaign featuring Shadow when it comes out this coming October.

Sega shared the latest trailer for Sonic x Shadow Generations during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase this weekend. The game is officially coming on October 25, 2024 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Moreover, it will come with an all-new campaign that focuses entirely on Shadow, featuring his own story and cutscenes separate from the original game.

With an October release date set for Sonic x Shadow Generations, stay tuned for more details as they come out leading up to the release date. Be sure to follow the rest of our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

