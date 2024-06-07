New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

B. Jenet joins Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

The beloved character will be featured in next year's Fatal Fury game.
Donovan Erskine
SNK
1

We got an update on Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves during Summer Game Fest 2024. Specifically, the game’s roster is expanding with the addition of B. Jenet. She’ll be playable when the game arrives next year.

The first trailer for B. Jenet in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves debuted during the Summer Game Fest 2024 presentation.

In other fighting game news, Capcom has revealed the Year 2 slate for Street Fighter 6 DLC. Stay right here on Shacknews for everything else from Summer Game Fest 2024.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

