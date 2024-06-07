B. Jenet joins Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves The beloved character will be featured in next year's Fatal Fury game.

We got an update on Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves during Summer Game Fest 2024. Specifically, the game’s roster is expanding with the addition of B. Jenet. She’ll be playable when the game arrives next year.

The first trailer for B. Jenet in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves debuted during the Summer Game Fest 2024 presentation.

In other fighting game news, Capcom has revealed the Year 2 slate for Street Fighter 6 DLC. Stay right here on Shacknews for everything else from Summer Game Fest 2024.