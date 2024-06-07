New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Innersloth announces Outersloth, an indie publishing fund

The Among Us creator is using its success to fund other indie games.
Donovan Erskine
Innersloth
It’s been roughly six years since Among Us was released, and four years since it took the gaming world by storm. Following the smash success, developer Innersloth has announced Outersloth, a new indie publishing fund.

Innersloth shared details about Outersloth during Summer Game Fest 2024. The company also has several partners, including Thirsty Suitors developer Outerloop Games. Innersloth's Victoria Trans said that Innersloth is looking to build a more sustainable gaming industry.

Among Us Crewmates playing Switches.

Source: Innersloth

To keep up with all things Summer Game Fest 2024, Shacknews has you covered.

