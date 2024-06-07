Innersloth announces Outersloth, an indie publishing fund The Among Us creator is using its success to fund other indie games.

It’s been roughly six years since Among Us was released, and four years since it took the gaming world by storm. Following the smash success, developer Innersloth has announced Outersloth, a new indie publishing fund.

Innersloth shared details about Outersloth during Summer Game Fest 2024. The company also has several partners, including Thirsty Suitors developer Outerloop Games. Innersloth's Victoria Trans said that Innersloth is looking to build a more sustainable gaming industry.



Source: Innersloth

