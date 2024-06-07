Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit sets June release for Netflix subscribers The sequel to Cozy Grove will be a mobile-only effort for Netflix members, at least for now.

It's time to head back to Cozy Grove with the team at Spry Fox. The studio has been working on the sequel to Cozy Grove for quite some time. In that time, it was acquired by Netflix and that meant the Cozy Grove sequel would set up camp on mobile devices. During Friday's Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest presentation, Spry Fox confirmed that Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit would be coming to mobile devices for Netflix subscribers and it would be ready to roll out later this month.



Source: Netflix Games

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit returns to the setting of the original game. Ghostly bears are looking to find peace and move to the next stage in existence. As a Spirit Scout stranded on a strange island, players must explore their surroundings, help the spirits they encounter, and make some friends along the way. Spry Fox is familiar with what their audience wants out of a game like Cozy Grove, so expect to find new animal companions to befriend.

Expect to find more of the friendly atmosphere that helped make the original Cozy Grove the Shacknews Best Strand Game of 2021. This is a particularly noteworthy title to watch, because it'll mark the first major release for Spry Fox since it was acquired by Netflix back in October 2022. For the moment, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is only slated to release on mobile devices. Whether that changes and it ends up as a multiplatform like another Netflix Games joint, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, remains to be seen.

Look for Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit to release on iOS and Android on Tuesday, June 25. It will only be available to Netflix subscribers.