Dark and Darker gets surprise release on Steam

Summer Game Fest 2024 had a few surprises for us this week, and one of them definitely came out of Ironmace, the developers of Dark and Darker. The studio had its own segment during the showcase in which it shared a fresh trailer for Dark and Darker. More importantly, it announced that the game is now available on Steam. Dark and Darker had previously been confined to Epic Games Store. This move makes the game more available to players worldwide as Dark and Darker joins Steam’s Early Access program.

With Dark and Darker’s arrival on Steam, those who have been sitting on the fence on the game now have a popular option on which to check it out. Be sure to stay tuned for more Dark and Darker updates, as well as checking out the rest of our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.