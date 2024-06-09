World of Warcraft: The War Within gets August 2024 release date The War Within, the first of three planned expansions, officially has a release date.

World of Warcraft fans rejoice, as the first of three planned expansions has an official release date. The War Within was shown off at the Xbox Games Showcase today, and players can mark their calendars for the arrival of the new content.

World of Warcraft: The War Within will be released on August 26, 2024, and will kick off the Worldsoul Saga. While WoW is no stranger to expansions, it’s not often they are announced as a trilogy.

