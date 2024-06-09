New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

World of Warcraft: The War Within gets August 2024 release date

The War Within, the first of three planned expansions, officially has a release date.
Bill Lavoy
1

World of Warcraft fans rejoice, as the first of three planned expansions has an official release date. The War Within was shown off at the Xbox Games Showcase today, and players can mark their calendars for the arrival of the new content.

World of Warcraft: The War Within will be released on August 26, 2024, and will kick off the Worldsoul Saga. While WoW is no stranger to expansions, it’s not often they are announced as a trilogy.

To keep up with World of Warcraft you can stick right here with Shacknews. You can also watch our own Greg Burke interview the developers behind The War Within.

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

