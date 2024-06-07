No More Room in Hell 2 announced for early access this Halloween Torn Banner Studios announced a new co-op survival horror adventure that will be going into early access this October.

Summer Game Fest 2 kicked off with some fantastic titles to start the show, including the newest project from Chivalry developer Torn Banner Studios. The group gave us a look at No More Room in Hell 2, which is a co-op survival horror game in which eight players scattered across a vast urban map must survive by any means necessary. We got a look at some gameplay, as well as the announcement of early access coming for No More Room in Hell 2 this coming Halloween.

Torn Banner Studios showed off the full details of No More Room in Hell 2 during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase this weekend. No More Room in Hell 2 continues upon the concepts of the first game, putting up to eight players in remote parts of a massive city map. Their goal is to survive and link up with one another, scouring for supplies and fighting off hoards of zombies if they can. If you happen to die, there’s no coming back. You must start fresh from a new character with the bare minimum again.

Here’s your first look at No More Room in Hell 2 from @TornBanner Studios, the developers behind Chivalry 2! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/RfDEYRGWAx — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 7, 2024

No More Room in Hell 2 is slated to get an early access release around Halloween in October 2024. For more details on the game, stay tuned as they drop right here at Shacknews and follow the rest of our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well.