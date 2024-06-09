New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Doom: The Dark Ages shreds skulls in 2025

id Software revealed Doom: The Dark Ages during the Xbox Games Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

The Xbox Games Showcase featured the first look at Doom: The Dark Ages, the next game in id Software’s iconic first-person shooter series. It’s set for release in 2025.

The first trailer for Doom: The Dark Ages was shown early on in the Xbox Games Showcase. It showed the Slayer in a medieval setting, fighting dragons and wielding a shield. In one sequence, he uses a gun that shreds skulls and uses their fragments as ammo.

Doom: The Dark Ages is set to release next year for Xbox and PC. Stick with Shacknews for all your Summer Game Fest news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola