Doom: The Dark Ages shreds skulls in 2025 id Software revealed Doom: The Dark Ages during the Xbox Games Showcase.

The Xbox Games Showcase featured the first look at Doom: The Dark Ages, the next game in id Software’s iconic first-person shooter series. It’s set for release in 2025.

The first trailer for Doom: The Dark Ages was shown early on in the Xbox Games Showcase. It showed the Slayer in a medieval setting, fighting dragons and wielding a shield. In one sequence, he uses a gun that shreds skulls and uses their fragments as ammo.

Doom: The Dark Ages is set to release next year for Xbox and PC. Stick with Shacknews for all your Summer Game Fest news.