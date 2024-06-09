Fallout 76 gets Skyline Valley expansion this week Bethesda is adding a new ghoul type as well as other content to Fallout 76.

Bethesda has shared the first trailer for Skyline Valley, the next expansion for Fallout 76. It’ll add new regions to explore and new enemies to face. It will be released on June 12.

It’ll only be a few days until the Skyline Valley expansion arrives in Fallout 76. For more Summer Game Fest 2024 news, Shacknews has you covered.