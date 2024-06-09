New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fallout 76 gets Skyline Valley expansion this week

Bethesda is adding a new ghoul type as well as other content to Fallout 76.
Donovan Erskine
Bethesda Softworks
1

Bethesda has shared the first trailer for Skyline Valley, the next expansion for Fallout 76. It’ll add new regions to explore and new enemies to face. It will be released on June 12.

It’ll only be a few days until the Skyline Valley expansion arrives in Fallout 76. For more Summer Game Fest 2024 news, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

