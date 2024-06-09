New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fable releases in 2025 and is a day one Game Pass title

Well, we finally have a release window for Fable, and it's a whole year.
Bill Lavoy
1

Fans that have been waiting for Fable news finally have it, sort of. While we didn’t get a release date, the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 did at least give us a release window.

Fable will be released sometime during 2024 and will arrive on Game Pass on day one. That’s as specific as things got, though, but it’s more than we’ve heard in the past. This news was presented along with a nearly three-minute trailer that’s worth a look if you’re invested in the next Fable offering.

For more on the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 and Fable, stick right here with Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

