Everything you need to know to survive the mythological land of Valheim.
Valheim is a brutal survival game filled with crafting, exploration, and challenging bosses. If you’re going to survive the dangers that await in Odin’s purgatory, you’re going to need some help. This article will act as a hub for all of the Valheim guide and walkthrough content that we’ve created, including boss guides, how to find new items, and more.
Valheim strategy guides and walkthroughs
In Valheim, players take on the role of a Viking warrior brought to a strange land of purgatory to fight and gain Odin’s favor. Along the way you will need to unlock new crafting materials and recipes, as well as build up a base with improvements and crafting stations.
Getting started in Valheim can be challenging, especially if you’re new to the game. To help you navigate the dangerous roads ahead, we’ve put together a slew of guide content, which you can find below.
|Valheim Guides
|Guide Link
|Description
|How to beat Eikthyr
|Learn how to summon and beat the first boss in Valheim, the stag Eikthyr.
|How to make a pickaxe
|Learn how to make your first pickaxe and mine for ores in Valheim.
|Where to find the merchant
|The merchant in Valheim is a useful little trader who will sell you unique items and even buy your valuable goods.
|Where to find Copper
|Learn how to find Copper, one of the basic metals available to players in Valheim.
|Where to find Tin
|Find out where Tin is located and how to mine it in Valheim.
|Where to find Iron
|Learn how to find Iron and upgrade your tools for more durability.
|How to repair tools
|You won't have to make a new axe every time yours breaks. Instead, Valheim allows players to repair tools easily.
|How to get a fishing rod
|Learn where to get a fishing rod and how to catch fish for food in Valheim.
|How to beat Bonemass
|Discover where to find, how to summon, and how to beat Bonemass, the third boss in Valheim.
|How to get Wolf Armor
|Learn how to obtain the highly coveted Wolf Armor set and brave the frigid Mountain biomes.
|Where to find Surtling Cores
|Find out what Surtling Cores as well as learn the best places to stock up on them quickly.
We’ll continue to flesh out our Valheim content over the coming days as we dig deeper into the game. Make sure you bookmark this page and return to it at a later time for any new content or articles designed to help you get the most out of Iron Gate Studios’ survival adventure.
