How to tame a wolf in Valheim Learn how to tame a wolf and reward it for being the best wolf in all of Valheim.

Wolves are one of the many enemies you will come across in Valheim. Unlike Greydwarfs and other baddies, though, you can actually tame wolves and have them follow you around.

How to tame a wolf in Valheim

Taming a wolf in Valheim isn’t the most difficult thing you’ll do in the game, but it does come with some risks. For one, wolves often spawn in small packs, which means you could find yourself dealing with several of them instead of just one. You also have to build walls strong enough to contain the creatures, as they will tear through wooden walls fairly quickly.

There is also the cold factor to take into account as well. You’ll either need to make Frost Resistance Meads or equip yourself with some Wolf Armor or a Lox Cape, all of which will provide some buffs from the frigid weather.

Now, with all of that in mind, it is time to start preparing to tame your first wolf. As mentioned above, you’re most likely going to want to upgrade your building capacity to allow you to craft Stone Walls, which will hold up better than the regular Wooden Walls that you might typically use on your fortifications. We recommend building an enclosure large enough to give yourself room to get in, turn to the side, and jump out.

You’ll then want to go ahead and build up the walls around it. We chose to leave a few openings in the center to create windows, as it allowed us to keep an eye on the wolf while it was taming. You do have to be careful with this, though, as the wolf will become agitated if it sees you, so you will want to sneak around once it is inside.

You'll want to use enclosures to tame wolves in Valheim.

Now, once you have built up your enclosure, leave an opening big enough for you and the wolf to run through. If possible, have someone else ready to throw up walls behind you and remove any wall pieces you play down inside so that you can get out. Of course, if you really want to, you can just as easily sacrifice yourself to the capture—but that does cost you some of your stats.

With the enclosure built up, it is time to find yourself a wolf. Head out into the mountain area and look around. Obviously, your best chance is to find a lone wolf, but that might not always be possible, so you may need to thin out the pack a bit. You can do this from afar with a bow and arrow, or you can just head in and melee them to death. Or, if you’re feeling brave, you can always try to tame multiple wolves at once.

With the wolves in tow, head back to your enclosure and lock them in. Once they are locked in, drop some raw meat in and then crouch and hide nearby so that they lose their aggro. Now all that is left to do is wait. Once they’re tamed, you’ll be able to pet them and have them follow you. Though, beware, they will attack anything that can be aggroed to you.

Now that you know how to tame a wolf, head back over to our Valheim guide for more useful information.