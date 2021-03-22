How to get Entrails - Valheim Learn how to get Entrails, an important component needed to craft Sausages in Valheim.

Entrails are a droppable item that players can acquire in Valheim. Like many other materials, Entrails can be used to craft food items like Sausages, to help increase the amount of health and stamina players have at their disposal.

How to get Entrails - Valheim

Entrails are a mob item that is found by defeating Draugr and Draugr Elite in the Swamp biome. You can hold up to 50 of them and they can be used to craft Sausage, which is one of the better food items players have available to them in the mid game.

You can farm Entrails by killing Draugrs in the Swamp biome.

Draugrs are a common enemy that can be found in the Swamp biome. They look like undead warriors and can be found roaming around the edges of the Swamp and even sometimes in the watery areas. The only trouble with farming Draugrs is you often have to worry about Blobs and other enemies coming up on you and causing trouble. Thankfully these can usually be dealt with, but we recommend bringing a good shield along to help block any incoming damage.

Once you’ve managed to farm a good few Entrails, make your way back to your camp and set up a Cauldron. You can then mix the following ingredients together to make Sausages.

2x Entrails

1x Raw Meat

4x Thistle

The nice thing about Sausages—and one of the main reasons we recommend pursuing them early on—is the fact that they grant you an additional 60 max health and 40 max stamina. They also last 1600 seconds, and heal for 3HP a tick. When combined with other food items like Serpent Stew, Sausages can help you get into the high 100s for health, allowing you to take more damage before you have to worry about healing.

Now that you know how to get Entrails, we recommend checking out our guides on how to fast travel, which will detail how to set up a Portal. This will make your Entrail farming process much easier. You can also head back over to our Valheim guides for more useful content.