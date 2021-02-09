How to repair tools - Valheim Tired of your axe always being broken? Here's what you need to know to repair tools in Valheim.

As with any survival crafting game, players will find themselves gathering quite a few different resources throughout their time in Valheim. Unfortunately, this means that the tools that they are using to gather those items are probably going to break, at least a few hundred times. You won’t need to craft a new axe every time it breaks, though, as you can actually repair tools in-game. Here’s what you need to know.

Tools can be costly to craft in Valheim, especially as you unlock upgrades like Bronze and Iron. Being able to repair them might seem like a no-brainer, but some players have found themselves crafting new tools instead because repairing isn’t quite as straightforward in the current version of the game.

Many tools and items can be repaired by visiting a workbench of Forge, depending on where that item was crafted.

Repairing tools can be found from any Workbench or Forge—depending on where you made the items. All you need to do to repair items is locate the little hammer icon next to the item crafting window. Pressing this hammer will repair your items one at a time, so go ahead and spam click away. Once all your repairable items are back to tip-top condition, the hammer will become grayed out, signifying that you can’t repair anymore.

At the time of this article’s publishing, the current version of Valheim doesn’t require you to have any additional resources in order to repair tools. However, this could change in the future, and we will update if it does.

You can repair pretty much any item you can craft in the game, including tools, weapons, and armor sets. You can also repair walls and other structures, but that’s a different topic for another guide. For now, though, you know how to repair your tools and you can head back over to our Valheim guides page for more useful information and content.