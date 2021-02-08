How to make a pickaxe - Valheim Learn how to make your first pickaxe and mine for ores in Valheim.

After you get your bearings in Valheim’s procedurally generated world, the next step you’re going to want to take is to make a pickaxe. Fortunately, getting a pickaxe isn’t all that difficult, though you will need to be prepared for one of the first tough fights you’ll encounter in Valheim.

The first pickaxe that you can make in Valheim can only be crafted using materials that are acquired by defeating the game’s first boss, Eikthyr. Luckily, we’ve put together a handy guide on how to do just that, so make sure you check it out.

The first pickaxe you can make is the Antler Pickaxe.

Once you have defeated Eikthyr, you’ll unlock the blueprint for the Antler Pickaxe, which can be crafted using Hard Antler, another item that is dropped by the boss after you defeat it. To craft the Antler Pickaxe, you’ll need to approach a workbench and then you’ll need the following ingredients to craft it:

10x Wood

1x Hard Antler

Once crafted, the Antler Pickaxe can then be used to mine basic metals. Later you’ll even be able to mine other metals and materials which will unlock more powerful blueprints for weapons and armor, though you’ll have to upgrade your pickaxe a bit before that can happen.

Now that you have the basic pickaxe, though, you can start hunting for Copper and Tin, two of the most basic metals in Valheim. These two can be combined to create bronze, another type of metal you’ll need to make upgraded weapons and armor. We also suggest checking out our guide on how to get Iron, which is another metal that will prove useful later in the game.

With the Antler Pickaxe now equipped, you're ready to continue progressing in Valheim.