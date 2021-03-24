Valheim food recipes & all ingredient locations
Here's every food recipe and ingredient you need to know about in Valheim.
Food is a vital part of Valheim’s core gameplay, and having multiple food options on hand can help you maximize whether or not you’re getting the most health, stamina, and healing per tick. While you can find a number of ingredients around that you can eat, this guide will help you learn more about each food recipe, as well as where to find all cooking ingredients in the game.
While there are several items that you can find and simply cook over a campfire, those who want to take advantage of the best food combinations in Valheim will want to start cooking some of the more advanced recipes that you can acquire in the game. You’ll learn more of these recipes as you craft items like the Cauldron, but for now, we’ll go over all of the recipes you can unlock, as well as discuss the ingredients needed to cook that particular item.
|All Valheim Food Recipes
|Recipe Name
|Recipe Ingredients
|Grilled Neck Tail
|1x Raw Neck Meat
|Cooked Meat
|1x Raw Meat (from Boars and Deer)
|Cooked Fish
|1x Raw Fish
|Cooked Serpent Meat
|1x Raw Serpent Meat
|Queens Jam
|8x Raspberries, 8x Blueberries
|Turnip Stew
|1x Raw Meat, 3x Turnips
|Carrot Soup
|3x Carrots, 1x Mushroom
|Cooked Lox Meat
|1x Lox Meat
|Lox Meat Pie
|2x Cloudberries, 2x Cooked Lox Meat, 4x Barley Flour
|Serpent Stew
|1x Mushroom, 1x Cooked Serpent Meat, 2x Honey
|Fish Wraps
|2x Cooked Fish, 4x Barley Flour
|Blood Pudding
|2x Thistle, 2x Bloodbag, 4x Barley Flour
|Sausages
|2x Entrails, 1x Raw Meat, 4x Thistle
|Bread
|10x Barley Flour
Now that you know more about recipes, let’s talk about cooking materials. You’re going to want to gather a lot of different ingredients. Here’s a complete list of all the cooking materials currently available in Valheim, as well as which biome you can find them in.
|All Cooking Ingredients
|Ingredient Name
|Where to Find
|Can You Eat It Without Cooking?
|Yellow Mushrooms
|Black Forest / Crypts
|Yes
|Cloudberries
|Plains
|Yes
|Mushrooms
|Meadows
|Yes
|Raspberries
|Meadows
|Yes
|Blueberries
|Meadows
|Yes
|Carrots
|Black Forest
|Yes
|Honey
|Beehives
|Yes
|Barley
|Plains
|No
|Turnips
|Swamp
|No
|Raw Meat
|Boar and Deer
|No
|Raw Serpent Meat
|Kill Serpents in the Ocean
|No
|Raw Lox Meat
|Kill Lox in the Plains
|No
|Neck Tail
|Kill Neck in the Meadows
|No
|Thistle
|Black Forest and Swamp
|No
|Entrails
|Kill Draugr in the Swamp
|No
|Blood Bags
|Kill Leeches in the Swamp
|No
For more help with cooking or other things, be sure to head back over to our Valheim strategy guide.
