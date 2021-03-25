How to upgrade the Workbench - Valheim Learn how to upgrade the Workbench, allowing you to craft more items in Valheim.

The Workbench is one of the most crucial crafting stations in Valheim. In fact, not only does the Workbench allow you to craft various tools and items, it is also needed to place down building pieces and other crafting stations. As such, upgrading it is just as important. In this guide, we’ll break down how to upgrade the Workbench, which will increase its level.

How to upgrade the Workbench

As you explore the world in Valheim, you’ll find yourself relying on the Workbench quite a lot. Whether you’re building your great hall, or looking to repair your gear, the Workbench is an important part of the crafting process in Iron Gate Studio’s RPG adventure.

You can check the current level of the Workbench in the right-hand corner of the crafting window.

Along the way, you’re going to find yourself needing to upgrade the Workbench. There are a total of five levels which can be reached, each of which will require you to craft another building that connects to the Workbench. To effectively upgrade the Workbench, you’ll need to place these items within two meters of the Workbench that you want to increase the level of.

Here are the four items you can craft to increase the Workbench’s level:

Chopping Block

Tanning Rack

Adze

Tool Shelf

Each item will increase the Workbench’s level by one point, totaling out to five when all the pieces are connected. The important thing to remember here, though, is that these items only unlock when you acquire specific crafting materials. We’ve included instructions on how to unlock the crafting recipes for each piece below.

Chopping Block

You’ll need to acquire both Wood and Flint to unlock this upgrade.

Tanning Rack

To unlock the recipe for the Tanning Rack, you’ll want to acquire Flint, Leather Scraps, and Deer Hide.

Adze

The third upgrade piece for the Workbench is unlocked after you acquire Fine Wood and Bronze.

Tool Shelf

The final Workbench addition is unlocked by finding Obsidian, Iron, and Fine Wood.

Now that you know how to upgrade the Workbench, we recommend checking out our Valheim strategy guide for more detailed information about the game, including guides on how to get Iron and more.