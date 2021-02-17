All announcements, trailers, & reveals from Nintendo Direct February 2021 Did you miss out on watching the first Nintendo Direct of 2021? No problem! We've gathered all reveals from the entire presentation in one place for your convenience.

Today’s Nintendo Direct presentation was the very first one of the year and there was a lot to take in from the show. New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters were revealed, a return to a beloved Nintendo sports franchise was announced, and so much more. It was easy to miss some small announcements in the midst of all the goods, so whether you watched or not, we gathered the full rundown of the entire presentation in one convenient place for you.

The Nintendo Direct February 2021 presentation took place on February 17 via the Nintendo YouTube channel. Throughout the 50-minute presentation a wealth of new and upcoming games slated for the first half of 2021 were revealed. There was a lot to take in, but if you want to see the full presentation, you can check it out just below.

Looking for something in particular? We can help there too. Below is a list of all of the reveals, announcements, and trailers from today’s Nintendo Direct showcase.

And that covers pretty much everything from the Nintendo Direct February 2021 presentation!