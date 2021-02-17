All announcements, trailers, & reveals from Nintendo Direct February 2021
Did you miss out on watching the first Nintendo Direct of 2021? No problem! We've gathered all reveals from the entire presentation in one place for your convenience.
Today’s Nintendo Direct presentation was the very first one of the year and there was a lot to take in from the show. New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters were revealed, a return to a beloved Nintendo sports franchise was announced, and so much more. It was easy to miss some small announcements in the midst of all the goods, so whether you watched or not, we gathered the full rundown of the entire presentation in one convenient place for you.
The Nintendo Direct February 2021 presentation took place on February 17 via the Nintendo YouTube channel. Throughout the 50-minute presentation a wealth of new and upcoming games slated for the first half of 2021 were revealed. There was a lot to take in, but if you want to see the full presentation, you can check it out just below.
Looking for something in particular? We can help there too. Below is a list of all of the reveals, announcements, and trailers from today’s Nintendo Direct showcase.
- Pyra from Xenoblade is the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 DLC
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout stumbles onto Nintendo Switch this summer
- Outer Wilds launches this summer on Nintendo Switch
- Samurai Warriors 5 comes to Nintendo Switch this Summer
- Legend of Mana headed to Nintendo Switch in June
- Mario Golf Super Rush revealed for June 2021 during February Nintendo Direct
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Switch coming March 26
- Here are all the monsters from the Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Direct trailer
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition fights on Switch in March
- Capcom Arcade Stadium out today on Nintendo Switch
- Stubbs the Zombie is resurrected on Nintendo Switch next month
- Famicom Detective Club series comes to North America for the first time in May 2021
- Nintendo Direct reveals No More Heroes 3 story and gameplay details
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Mario-themed update is coming next week
- Knockout City brings multiplayer dodgeball to Nintendo Switch
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Version D headed to Nintendo Switch
- Project Triangle Strategy demo available today, coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022
- Miitopia launches on Nintendo Switch this May
- Star Wars Hunters coming to Nintendo Switch later in 2021
- World's End Club revealed for Nintendo Switch
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass detailed for 2021
- More The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 details to come later in 2021
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD coming to Switch in July
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Joy-Cons to launch alongside game
- Splatoon 3 set to arrive on Nintendo Switch next year
- Splatoon 3's character options appear to be gender-neutral
And that covers pretty much everything from the Nintendo Direct February 2021 presentation! Did you have a favorite reveal in particular? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.
