Miitopia launches on Nintendo Switch this May Nintendo has announced its new Mii-centric game, Miitopia launches this May.

Miis have been a staple on Nintendo systems for years, and it looks like they’ve got a new game on the way. Miitopia is a game all about Mii lifestyle that launches on the Nintendo Switch this May, as revealed during the latest Direct.

Miitopia is just the latest Nintendo game to focus on Mii’s, the player created characters that have been around since the Wii era. In Miitopia, players will create and cast Miis to play different roles around a kingdom, from allies to enemies. This fantasy RPG features a party system, turn-based combat, and other genre staples.

The trailer released alongside the announcement clues us into more of what to expect from the Miitopia. Miitopia adds new customization styles in make-up and wigs, as the game looks to offer a wide range of variety for players. Relationships built between Miis outside of combat can have positive bonuses during battle, while poor relationships can have negative consequences.

Miitopia launches for the Nintendo Switch on May 21 and will cost $49.99. For more on the February Nintendo Direct, stick with us here on Shacknews.