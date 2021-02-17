New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Miitopia launches on Nintendo Switch this May

Nintendo has announced its new Mii-centric game, Miitopia launches this May.
Donovan Erskine
1

Miis have been a staple on Nintendo systems for years, and it looks like they’ve got a new game on the way. Miitopia is a game all about Mii lifestyle that launches on the Nintendo Switch this May, as revealed during the latest Direct.

Miitopia is just the latest Nintendo game to focus on Mii’s, the player created characters that have been around since the Wii era. In Miitopia, players will create and cast Miis to play different roles around a kingdom, from allies to enemies. This fantasy RPG features a party system, turn-based combat, and other genre staples.

The trailer released alongside the announcement clues us into more of what to expect from the Miitopia. Miitopia adds new customization styles in make-up and wigs, as the game looks to offer a wide range of variety for players. Relationships built between Miis outside of combat can have positive bonuses during battle, while poor relationships can have negative consequences.

Miitopia launches for the Nintendo Switch on May 21 and will cost $49.99. For more on the February Nintendo Direct, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

