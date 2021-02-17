Star Wars Hunters coming to Nintendo Switch later in 2021 It looks like players will be able to embark on some arena action featuring some of your favorite Star Wars characters with Hunters on the Switch this year.

One of the more low-profile announcements slipped into the Nintendo Direct presentation was a new Star Wars game. Coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2021, players will jump into an arena battle with a collection of Star Wars heroes and villains from across the franchise.

Star Wars Hunters was announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream presentation on February 17, 2021. Not too much was revealed in the trailer itself, other than the fact that many of our favorite Star Wars groups will be coming together in a multiplayer battle. The game is also scheduled for a launch on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2021. That said, there were some details shown off in the fine print of Star Wars Heroes individual announcement video. Apparently, the game will be a squad-based PVP affair, and free-to-play at that. Star Wars Hunters is being handled by mobile producer Zynga’s NaturalMotion studio, which has previously handled mobile titles such as CSR Racing and Dawn of Titans.

With so few other details revealed at the moment, it will still be interesting to see how Star Wars Heroes handles combat and team-based multiplayer. The trailer seemed to suggest that Jedi, Mandalorians, Stormtroopers, and wookies will be playable in some fashion or another in the game, so whether we’re playing as Chewbacca, or making a wookie of our own, it seems like there’s definitely some kind of class-based consideration at play in the game.

With Star Wars Heroes slated for a launch on Nintendo Switch later in 2021, stay tuned as we await further details. Don’t forget to check out the full slate of reveals from the latest Nintendo Direct presentation as well.