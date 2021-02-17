New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the February 17 Nintendo Direct livestream here

Here's where to watch the February 17 Nintendo Direct livestream.
Donovan Erskine
142

After over a year, we’re finally getting a full and proper Nintendo Direct livestream. Set to go down later today, Nintendo has quite a bit of secrets up its sleeves, as they confirmed the broadcast will be 50 minutes long. They also confirmed that there will be new information on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as details on games arriving in the first half of 2021.

Watch the February 17 Nintendo Direct livestream here

The February 17 Nintendo Direct will be streamed live at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. The waiting room for the stream is already up with a live countdown to showtime. If you’d like, you can stay right here on Shacknews and watch the Nintendo Direct using the embed below. If you miss it live, a VOD of the stream will be available after its conclusion.

It’s been roughly a year and a half since we’ve gotten a full-fledged Nintendo Direct. Though the company has provided Indie World streams here and there, a lot of Nintendo’s plans for the previous year had been shifted as a result of the ongoing pandemic. However, it looks like the developer/publisher is ready to finally lay its cards out on the table.

Many are expecting to see a new Smash character, and potentially hear more about the previously announced sequel to The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild. The Zelda franchise celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, so there could potentially be announcements surrounding that as well. We go into full speculation about the upcoming Nintendo Direct in a recently published feature.

We’re just hours away from the February 17 Nintendo Direct, and it seems like one you’re not going to want to miss. For more news and updates on the company, visit the Nintendo topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 17, 2021 9:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the February 17 Nintendo Direct livestream here

    • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 7:21 AM

      Nintendo Direct
      Starts at 5pm EST today, 50 minutes in length.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQ-dE_5el5Q

      Beyond the Smash character announcement what are people hoping for/expecting? Especially with the 35th Anniversaries of Zelda and Metroid this year.

      F-Zero?

      • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 7:25 AM

        Honestly, pretty low expectations since they are focusing on first half of 2021. Feel like if they had any big titles slated for Q2 we would already know about them, but hopefully I'm wrong.

        Would love to see Mario Golf or something similar, or Super Mario Party DLC....

      • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 8:02 AM

        Arms 2

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 8:14 AM

        Super Generic Predictions Time!
        Something that seems like "duh" but was not expected until recently.
        Something totally out of left field.
        Less than what we wanted.
        Some indy stuff.
        Something that takes the internet a while to figure out that it's not stupid.

      • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 8:33 AM

        https://twitter.com/boostp0wer/status/1352309532240846853/photo/1

      • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 8:37 AM

        I’m guessing it’s going to be at least one new fire emblem character in smash, and 2-3 anime games. I hope I’m wrong.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 8:37 AM

        Pokemon game
        Metroid Prime Trilogy

        Hope for some more Bayonetta news

      • icecreambus legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 8:41 AM

        I have the lowest expectations. If there's some new Pokemon Snap info or a new game for the 25th anniversary, I'll be happy.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 8:43 AM

        My wild guess: Zelda 35 Anniv. stuff, including Skyward Sword remake. Tease at BOTW2 for late 2021 or early 2022

        Mario Super Strikers for June release

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 4:01 PM

          Damn I was close. Golf instead of strikers.

      • TheNiXXeD legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 8:59 AM

        I'm weirdly optimistic for whatever it is they announce. Nintendo things get the whole family going usually.

      • zolointo legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 9:09 AM

        I think today is going to be mega huge, timed just for when people have stopped caring as much about the two new consoles.

        2020 was a relatively quiet year for Nintendo. Animal Crossing was the big one and... that's about it? I wonder how COVID has challenged them working in their Kyoto-based Willly Wonka fortress?

        500+ days since a full Nintendo direct. Sure, lots of little Indie directs, and single-game announcements, and additional anime swordspeople in Smash, but a 50 minute broadcast? Gon' be HUGE.

      • FlamingGimp legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 9:18 AM

        Rumor is half life 3

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 9:30 AM

        Mario Golf, Silksong, 8th Gen Pokemon rep for Smash, Wind Waker HD. Anything else, who knows lol

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 9:38 AM

          SNK issued this early?

          https://twitter.com/snkpofficial/status/1362073766780567552?s=21

          A possible Capcom Vs SNK 2 release on modern hardware is extremely exciting

          • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            February 17, 2021 9:39 AM

            My guess is SNK announced it ahead of the Direct because they know nobody will be talking about this news afterwards.

          • Begawkiness legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 9:42 AM

            Oh man I'd love that

        • Nat King Cobra
          reply
          February 17, 2021 9:47 AM

          OH hell yeah Mario Golf.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 9:51 AM

            Camelot alternates between Mario Golf and Tennis. Mario Tennis ACES came out in 2018, was a huge hit, and is a terrific (if not incredibly sweaty) game!

            I figure its time for their next Mario Golf game, hopefully one that brings back the RPG mechanics of the OG on Gameboy! It inspired Golf Story which was very popular when ACES was in development so hopefully that idea rubbed off on them, we’ll see!

            • Nat King Cobra
              reply
              February 17, 2021 9:57 AM

              Never played the GB ones, but N64 and GC versions are classics. I've been getting my fill with Everybody's Golf, but it's not the same.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                reply
                February 17, 2021 10:05 AM

                I believe that the OG on Gameboy was the only one that was basically a JRPG with golf. The following ones on GBA, DS, and 3DS are like the ones on N64 and Gamecube.

                • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  February 17, 2021 10:33 AM

                  The GBA one was the RPG.

                  • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    February 17, 2021 10:50 AM

                    You're right. Its been so long since I played them lol, I just remember being blown away that they actually made a JRPG out of a golf game and that it was really fun

                    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                      reply
                      February 17, 2021 10:51 AM

                      I remember being about as surprised as I was with the 1994 Donkey Kong game on Gameboy where it flipped genres after you play through the opening

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 9:49 AM

          I'd be down with Mario Golf.

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 9:51 AM

          Another wind waker HD port? I guess knowing Nintendo, thats an easy 'win' for them with these WiiU ports.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 9:54 AM

            Its the 35th anniversary of Zelda and nobody had a Wii U. Wind Waker HD makes a lot of sense and would sell extremely well.

            That’s my base expectation. Other than that its possible that the other 3D Zeldas also get ported, but we’ll see

            • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
              reply
              February 17, 2021 10:00 AM

              I mean, its an excellent game. I just hope they port more than just Wind Waker.

      • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 9:45 AM

        Gyromite 2, baby!

      • Nat King Cobra
        reply
        February 17, 2021 9:47 AM

        Snowboard Kids

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 9:51 AM

        I don't get Nintendo's IP plan if we're talking about a sequel to BotW, more Mario, some Pokemon and no word about Metroid. That just baffles me.

        Come on Metroid Pinball sequel!!!

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 9:52 AM

          That game is still so good lol

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 9:54 AM

            I think I may still have more play time on it than any single Pinball FX table. I still have the rumble pack that came with the bundle.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
              reply
              February 17, 2021 9:56 AM

              I wasn’t into pinball games in the 2000s but after getting into Pinball FX3 I bought a copy of Metroid Pinball on eBay. I couldn’t believe I slept on it back in the day lol

        • stgdz legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 10:05 AM

          Metroid is getting rebuilt from the ground up.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 9:56 AM

        Question: Is Nintendo due for a new IP? It has a lot in its catalog, and adding more does crowd the schedule to some degree, but I wouldn't mind seeing something new from Nintendo.

        • tightropetandy
          reply
          February 17, 2021 10:03 AM

          New IPs are risky. Last one was the ink squid one and it did well... I'm guessing not.

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            February 17, 2021 10:05 AM

            Several people have pointed out the squids in Splatoon look like the squids in SMB

            https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/000/985/734/a5f.png

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 10:08 AM

            The first Splatoon sold five million on Wii U (!) and the sequel sold something like 15 million. Its huge, already bigger than many of their other series.

          • RaptorII legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            February 17, 2021 10:24 AM

            Poor ARMS, already forgotten. It sold pretty well at about 2 million plus unknown digital sales, especially in comparison to a Metroid title.

          • TheNiXXeD legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 10:28 AM

            Splatoon was really fun, but weirdly aimed at older audiences than their usual fare. I played entirely too much of it honestly.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 17, 2021 10:03 AM

          I'm curious if there's any Nintendo IP due for an actual rework or that hasn't seen much/any action in the west.

          Like, Fire Emblem is a series that goes all the way back to the Famicom but they didn't bring it to the US until the GBA, and no one cared about it until the 3DS. Now the mobile version does gangbusters business.

          Wave Race could use a new entry.

          Dragalia Lost is a relatively new, Fire Emblem-like IP that's only been on Android/iOS, I wonder if they'll ever make a console version.

          And I'm wondering if there's anything on the order of Fire Emblem that's been Japan only so far.

          Really I'm wondering why they don't just throw the Nintendo faithful a bone and put Earthbound on the Switch in some capacity. It was on the SNES Classic and the never-release NES English translation was on the Wii U so it's not like they've totally forgotten about it.

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 10:10 AM

            Their strategy on retro titles right now is rather odd. But, ya, I'd be okay with what you're proposing - reworking an old title for a modern release.

            I don't think they have the full rights to DL. I could be wrong, but I know Nintendo wasn't directly involved in the development. They came in later and put polish on it; and oh what a return they've gotten off that.

        • stgdz legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 10:06 AM

          Fzero

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 10:07 AM

          Nintendo has always been reprint the same ~10 games each console cycle and its worked quite well. They really don't need a new IP but with this new found money, maybe they will.

          • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
            reply
            February 17, 2021 10:43 AM

            I don't think this is true. The characters are the same, but the gameplay is always vastly different.

        • Dravenport legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 10:14 AM

          they're due to reboot eternal darkness my dude

      • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 10:06 AM

        Hype meter—1,000!!!!

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 10:27 AM

        Zelda Maker.

        A real one, not the sort of halfass one they did in Link's Awakening.

        Just let us make custom dungeons in the style of the NES or SNES games. Skip the overworld if you want, but endless dungeons would be cool.

        • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 17, 2021 11:49 AM

          Given the quality of the average Mario Maker level, I'm not so sure this is a good idea...

        • Zek legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 1:14 PM

          I think to make that really interesting they would need to allow people to make an entire custom Zelda game, like an RPG maker kind of thing. Just a dungeon in isolation isn't that fun.

      • kainen1 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 10:29 AM

        We better find out where Metroid is!

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 12:33 PM

      Leaked partial list
      https://www.reddit.com/r/u_PracticalBrush12/comments/lm37jq/totally_not_straight_up_a_title_dump

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 12:39 PM

        Oh right I forgot about NMH3. Makes sense since it was supposed to be 2020 and got pushed back thanks to COVID

      • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 1:08 PM

        not looking!!! T minus 50 minutes!!

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 1:35 PM

      178k watching already lol.

    • zolointo legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 1:46 PM

      Lol nintendo hammer
      https://twitter.com/vgatwtoe/status/1361754193065775104?s=09

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 1:55 PM

      https://twitter.com/maddythorson/status/1362153822286614528?s=21

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 1:57 PM

      FIFTY

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 1:58 PM

      MINUTES

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:00 PM

      It's happening!

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:00 PM

      HERE WE GO

    • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:00 PM

      Omg omg omg!!!

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:00 PM

      Xenoblade Chronicles 2 DLC?

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:02 PM

      lmao no fucking way

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:02 PM

      PYRA IN SMASH

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:02 PM

      Nice surprise lol

    • Psigun
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:03 PM

      Anime sword fighter new Smash character CONFIRMED lol

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:05 PM

        It's the one from Xenoblade Emblem Lost Saga 2

    • Jrsol legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:04 PM

      Another shitty anime game character with a sword

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:06 PM

      Fall Guys!

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:06 PM

      https://twitter.com/nataliewatson/status/1362160568136650753

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:06 PM

      Fall Guys, meh.

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:07 PM

      30fps fall guys awesome

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:07 PM

      Outer Wilds, nice :D

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:07 PM

      Oh damn, Outer Wilds would be perfect on Switch. I think I might buy it there and start over, instead of trying to pick my XB1 game back up.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:08 PM

      Damn Famicom Detective Club. That’s the stuff of legends.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:10 PM

        I was going to make a smartass joke about it but if you're intrigued then I'm intrigued

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:18 PM

          I just remember it was one of those games everyone wished would someday get localized from waaaay back.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:09 PM

      Famicom Detective Club? Old adventure games coming over from forever ago. Interesting.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:10 PM

      Samurai Warriors 5, not exactly unexpected.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:11 PM

      The only mandatory announcement is Mario Golf

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:11 PM

      Fa'Diel, nice! Legend of Mana was great.

    • Psigun
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:12 PM

      Excited to play Legend of Mana on a modern platform properly!

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:12 PM

      Legend of Mana HD, sweeeeeet

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:12 PM

      Monster Hunter Rise info it looks like.

    • ItCameFromTheDesert
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:14 PM

      Rise looks fantastic. Instabuy

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:15 PM

      Mario Golf!!

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:15 PM

      There it is!

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:15 PM

      Ha, Mario Golf as rumored

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:15 PM

      MARIO GOLF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:15 PM

      mario golf baby!

    • fleabug legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:15 PM

      Fuck yes a new golf game!!!!!!

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:15 PM

      I wonder if Japanese gamers look at American games and say "oh good, another game with a grizzled space marine in a giant metal outfit with a gun"

    • ItCameFromTheDesert
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:15 PM

      Golf baybeeeeeeeeeee!

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:16 PM

      Is Jane Lynch doing the voiceover on this Mario Golf announcement?

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:16 PM

      MARIO GOLF BATTLE ROYALE

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:17 PM

      Ok, Speed Golf and Story Modes look great

    • icecreambus legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:17 PM

      Mario Golf with a story mode! They listened!

    • Psigun
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:18 PM

      Mario Golf looks very fun.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:18 PM

      Tales from the Borderlands, ok.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:18 PM

      Wonder which studio is doing Mario Golf, super pumped but it looked a bit rough?

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:19 PM

      Capcom Arcade, ok, looks like they're DLCing the hell out of it though :( out today!

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:19 PM

      Stubbs the Zombie is back!!!

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:19 PM

      Travis Touchdown Vs. Aliens? No More Heroes 3 stuff :D

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:21 PM

      Neon White looks interesting.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:22 PM

      This Neon White sort of plays a little like Phantom Dust. Hmmm.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:22 PM

      https://twitter.com/Grosstastic/status/1362164604575485952

      https://twitter.com/Neil_Druckmann/status/1362164961481383939

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:22 PM

      Haha, DC Super Hero Girls, game looks predictably cash grabby.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:24 PM

        It looks like it's going for something and completely missing it

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:25 PM

          Yeah, the show is pretty good for what it is, I don't think it's going to do more than the older Cartoon Network IP games used to do though.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:31 PM

        My girls will love it!

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:59 PM

          I'm sure it will do very well in a very specific demographic and a couple of weird niche ones.

    • ItCameFromTheDesert
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:22 PM

      DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: GIRL POWER!!!!!

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:23 PM

      Plants vs. Zombies Complete Edition, I was hoping this might make it over at some point.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:24 PM

      Lol, Miitopia is making it over? How are they going to do this without streetpass?

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:25 PM

      EA continuing to absolutely misunderstand what people liked about PvZ

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:26 PM

      Super Mario things and costumes coming to AC:New Horizons.

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:26 PM

      If you are 6 years old this is the best direct ever

    • surround legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:27 PM

      This feels like a scrum status update.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:29 PM

      SRPG that looks like Octopath Traveler fuck yes

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:29 PM

        Yeah, that could be good.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:29 PM

      Old school Tactical RPG Project Triangle Strategy. Huh. Looks good if the name is ridiculous.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:30 PM

        Looks like the same devs as Octopath Traveler. Ridiculous names are their specialty lol

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:31 PM

          Our new RPG, Purple Monkey Dishwasher...

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:32 PM

        Terrain alteration looks great. Morality system alters the story. Coming in 2022 though.

    • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:29 PM

      The struggle for salt and iron burst into the Saltiron War.

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:30 PM

      Holy fuck yes I am cumming. That game looks like tactics

    • Psigun
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:30 PM

      This looks a lot like Final Fantasy Tactics. In a good way.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:32 PM

        Squeenex game, that's why.

    • ItCameFromTheDesert
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:30 PM

      This game actually looks kinda badass

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:31 PM

        It’s basically TACTICS 2 !!! I am smiling so hard my face hurts

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:31 PM

      Same engine as Octopath? Yes, please!

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:32 PM

        Yup, same thing as before. Demo and survey feedback

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:32 PM

        2022 !!!! sjsusifjskaidkfksjsjdjsjs

        • Psigun
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:35 PM

          guess i'll get it on the next gen of Switch hardware

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:36 PM

          Yeeeeah. :(

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:32 PM

      2022 release but demo drops today

    • fleabug legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:32 PM

      Silly name, great gameplay, what's not to love.

      That looks really good.

    • Psigun
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:32 PM

      project TRIANGLE STRATEGY working title

      lol

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:33 PM

        Horrible name yeah lol

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:33 PM

        Project Octopath Traveler was also a working title lol.

        It'll be Triangle Strategy for sure

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:33 PM

      Star Wars Bounty Hunter?

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:33 PM

        Oh, just Hunters. And F2P, yuk.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:36 PM

          That mobile game ruined SW f2p for me. Unless it does something surprising, going to be a pass for me.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:35 PM

      Well this is an odd looking dodgeball game.

    • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:35 PM

      Looks like Jet Set Radio

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:36 PM

      World's End Club. Looks like Pokemon but in pre calamity BioShock and it's a sidescroller. IDWTF.

    • Psigun
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:37 PM

      this Nintendo Direct is getting "Too Many Cooks" really fast

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:37 PM

      World’s End Club looks cute

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:37 PM

      Hade's Physical Edition. Lots of nice collectors item stuff including the sound track and artbook.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:37 PM

      Ninja Gaiden Trilogy, nice!

    • fleabug legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:38 PM

      Ohh, will this be the best way to play Ninja Gaiden again without finding an OG Xbox?

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:39 PM

        It’s NG Sigma. :/

      • Hoax legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:49 PM

        Ninja gaiden black and and ninja gaiden 2 are backwards compatible enhanced 4k@60fps. 3 is also bc but runs at regular resolution.
        Black runs in emulation if you have a super highend pc, sigma does run on a moderate pc.

        Sigma 1 on switch is great news. Its not as great as black but still a great game, a lot of the things that make it worse than black will be lost on most players. Basically this makes the switch a hell of a chracter action machine with bayonetta 1-3, ninja gaiden sigma and devil may cry 3 style switcher

        Sigma 2 is kinda lol (s omuch worse than the original 2) and 3:re you can skip even though the actually fixed the combat system with re.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:38 PM

      Loooooool Ninja Gaiden on Switch. That’s kwazy!

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:39 PM

      Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity gets some DLC.

    • ItCameFromTheDesert
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:39 PM

      For the love of god please give us some BOTW2 or Metroid news. Anything.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:41 PM

        Metroid will be 2023, 2022 at best! I'm also prepared for BOTW2 to be 2022, Zelda team always announces too early!

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:40 PM

      Bravely Default II coming in 9 days. Don't think I can get excited about this though.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:40 PM

      Ghost & Goblins Resurrection coming with co-op.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:41 PM

      SaGa Frontier Remastered! Nice!

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:41 PM

        Looks like they did some good upscaling work there.

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:54 PM

          Yeah surprisingly the retro looking games have me the most interested in this direct.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:41 PM

      Apex Legends is trying to maintain life support on the Switch ;p

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:42 PM

      Zelda stuff!

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:42 PM

      "a little bit more"

    • ItCameFromTheDesert
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:42 PM

      LETS DOOOO THISSSSSS!!!

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:42 PM

      LOL, I work on Zelda, and there ain't no Zelda happening any time soon.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:53 PM

        For a second there I thought you were talking about yourself.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:43 PM

      Skyward Sword is coming to the switch!

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:43 PM

        Hopefully y'all can get through the intro.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:44 PM

          I tapped out after eight hours but I hear that the later dungeons are the best in the series. Maybe this is when I actually get there?

          • one random winner legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 2:45 PM

            It starts, IMO, worst in series and ends, IMO, one of the best.

            • one random winner legacy 10 years
              reply
              February 17, 2021 3:02 PM

              It's also a gradual climb. Once you get to the time traveling desert though if you don't like that you should probably drop it, especially once you get to the ship.

              • one random winner legacy 10 years
                reply
                February 17, 2021 3:04 PM

                Also if there isn't a way to tell Fi to shut the fuck up you can forget about actually having to figure out the puzzles.

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:44 PM

        Joycon based motion controls, apparently it's better, we'll see.

      • HL3dsx legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:52 PM

        Skyward Drift!

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:54 PM

        I wish the graphics were upgraded more. Was a decent Zelda game I’ll probably get it again.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:43 PM

      Man, skyward sword could be a classic with a few tweaks. When it was good it was really good.

    • fleabug legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:44 PM

      I never had any issues with the waggle controls, but I also didn't own a Wii so I never got to dig into this one outside of LAN parties.

      Woo!

    • HL3dsx legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:45 PM

      Legend Of Zelda Skyward Drift PogChamp!!!

    • DeBurgo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:45 PM

      i'm still laughing about how they had Aonuma come on screen to immediately tell everyone they don't have any news about botw2, the balls on nintendo lmfao

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:46 PM

        I think that's wise, especially mentioning later this year.

    • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:45 PM

      The Switch Lite is useful for forcing them to do proper button controls

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:45 PM

      I just finished SS recently:(

    • ItCameFromTheDesert
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:46 PM

      I would have preferred an Oracle of Seasons/Ages remaster

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:47 PM

      Waiting for the "one more thing"

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:47 PM

      Final announcement... Splatoon!

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:47 PM

      Was kind of hoping for more of a remaster of Skyward Sword instead of just upscaled.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:47 PM

      Oh fuck yes

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:47 PM

      Annnnnnd

      Metroid! waaa

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:47 PM

      Splatoon 3??

      • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:51 PM

        Looks like you can switch weapons during combat now? Also pets or some sort of companion. Interesting.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:48 PM

      "Splatoon Borderlands, let's do it!"

    • Zek legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:48 PM

      Man, Nintendo combined all their development teams onto one platform and I feel like there's less of interest to me than there ever was before.

      • ItCameFromTheDesert
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:49 PM

        You are definitely in the minority

      • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:51 PM

        I WANT to spent money on games for my switch, but I have not seen anything since Animal Crossing that is even vaguely interesting.

        • ItCameFromTheDesert
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:52 PM

          Are we talking first party or 3rd party/indie here? Because there is a ton of good shit on that platform if you go beyond purely 1st party

          • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 3:14 PM

            First party, because most of the 3rd party games are on PC which is my main platform.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 3:12 PM

          There probably won't be a better game than Bowser's Fury this year and it came out a few days ago

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 5:37 PM

        Right there with you. Nothing there interested me in the slightest.

    • ItCameFromTheDesert
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:48 PM

      Needs less Splatoon and more Metroid

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:50 PM

        Eh, I'm fine with more splatoon, but of course metroid would be killer

    • fleabug legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:50 PM

      Splatoon is probably the best game that I played one or two times and for some reason never went back to.

      =(

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:50 PM

      Local co-op please so my kids can all play together. We'll take on Milleh's team.

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:50 PM

        God I hope so

      • tightropetandy
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:53 PM

        Definitely would be nice. My kid should be old enough to play with me in a year+

      • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:53 PM

        Yeah I really hope so but figured they would have shown it here.

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:57 PM

          Looks super early still, we'll get that kind of info maybe 3 months before release.

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:50 PM

      Was kind of hoping for a Splatoon RPG or something, oh well!

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:51 PM

        When it got to the city I was almost things an RPG would be interesting.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:51 PM

        *almost thinking

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:50 PM

      Little early to announce but that looks awesome

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:51 PM

      Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in Smash, March 2021
      Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Summer 2021
      Outer Wilds - Summer 2021
      Famicom Detective Clue 2-pack - First time in NA - May 14, 2021
      Samurai Warriors 5 - Summer 2021
      Legend of Mana - June 24, 2021
      Monster Hunter Rise - March 26, 2021
      Mario Golf: Super Rush - June 25, 2021
      Tales from the Borderlands - March 24, 2021
      Capcom Arcade Stadium - TODAY
      Stubbs the Zombie - March 16, 2021
      No More Heroes 3 - August 27, 2021
      Neon White - Winter 2021
      DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power - June 4, 2021
      Plants v Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - March 19, 2021
      Miitopia - May 21, 2021
      Super Mario-themed items in Animal Crossing New Horizons - Feb. 25, 2021
      Project Triangle Strategy (working title) from Squeenex - 2022, demo on eShop today
      Star Wars Hunters from Zynga - 2021
      Knockout City - May 21, 2021
      World's End Club - May 28, 2021
      Hades physical release - March 19, 2021
      Ninja Gaiden Sigma - Master Collection (1,2,3 + dlc) - June 10, 2021
      Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC - May through November 2021
      Bravely Default 2 - February 26, 2021
      Ghosts 'n' Goblin Resurrection - February 25, 2021
      SaGa Frontier Remastered - April 15, 2021
      Apex Legends - March 9, 2021
      The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - July 16, 2021 (as well as special Joy-Con for this)
      Splatoon 3 - 2022

    • Jrsol legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:51 PM

      That leak was depressingly accurate.

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:51 PM

      Only thing I care about is the Tactics demo couldn’t give a fuck about anything else

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:51 PM

        Yea, I'm with you on that

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:52 PM

        That and Monster Hunter have me the most interested.

      • Vincent Grayson legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:54 PM

        A new tactical RPG from Square is pretty awesome. Glad to see SaGa Frontier and Legend of Mana, too.

    • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:52 PM

      Not a thing that interested me from that entire announcement that’s definitely disappointing. Sure Skyward Sword is sorta nice but I’ve already played it and it’s not a game I personally want to play again. Unless Nintendo busts out sone other good stuff my Switch might get no more play after 3DWorld is done.

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:52 PM

      Splatoon 3 is cool but I was hoping for
      Mario kart before another Splatoon. Maybe in the next fall direct.

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:56 PM

        2022 :/ not hype yet

      • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:57 PM

        There’s no new Mario Kart this gen, 8 is still selling like hot cakes.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 2:59 PM

          We also have no idea what that team is working on right now. They stopped supporting ARMS in 2018, so if there's anything new from them we'll MAYBE hear about it this year. Obviously nobody knows for certain

      • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:00 PM

        I doubt you'll ever see two Mario Kart games on the same console.

        They never stop selling and they also barely change. That doesn't fly with a sequel on the same platform.

    • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:55 PM

      Splatoon3 is totally unexpected—definitely will get. I wonder what extra mode they’re have...a splatoon battle royale??

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:58 PM

      So the next big direct in the summer or fall should announce the 2021 holiday games. I’m hoping for Mario Kart or something else big. Also Zelda botw2 is looking like holiday 2022.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:01 PM

        Yeah, the bulk of these are due for release from now to June 2021, with only a handful of long-road teases (Splatoon 3, Squeenex's TRPG).

    • exigence7 legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 2:58 PM

      So...no Metroid news then?

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 2:58 PM

        Probably not until switch pro

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:01 PM

        They rebooted development almost two years after it was announced. There were news stories about new major hires as recently as October.

        Put it out of your mind, its years from coming out.

        • exigence7 legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 3:02 PM

          So...no Metroid remaster then?

          • one random winner legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 3:03 PM

            I was hoping for at least a Zero Mission & Fusion launch on a GBA app for Nintendo Online :(

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            February 17, 2021 3:03 PM

            Oh, I definitely expect to see the Prime Trilogy ported, and if they were wise they'd have Mercury Steam do another 2D one.

            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              February 17, 2021 3:04 PM

              But they might want those held until closer to Prime 4 comes out, to build up hype for it.

              • one random winner legacy 10 years
                reply
                February 17, 2021 3:05 PM

                I expect that MPT re-release will hit ~6 months before MP4. If Mercury Stream redid Other M (particularly the story but the rest of it needs some work too) that would be cool too. 2.5D or high fidelity Fusion &/ Zero Mission would be great too.

                • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  February 17, 2021 3:20 PM

                  I'd honestly prefer Fusion and Zero Mission to just get proper releases as they are on the Switch.

                  Mercury Steam did a good job on the technical stuff with Samus Returns - I'd like to see a new, more open 2D Metroid from them. Something less linear than Metroid II and Fusion were.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 3:17 PM

          Don't tell me what to do with my mind. There isn't enough to go around. :P

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 3:00 PM

      Ah nut bunnies, was hoping for some BOTW2 something something.

    • Yanks legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 3:05 PM

      That was an awful showing for Nintendo.

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:06 PM

        It wasn't great. 3rd parties stole the show and most of those were niche.

      • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:13 PM

        Splatoon3 is big. MarioGolf looks great. Everything else was meh to me. There must be like 500 jrpgs on switch by this point.

        I was hoping for one more “big” announcement/update like for BOTW, Odyssey2, or Metroid. Oh well, I’ll take 2 definite instabuys

        • TheNiXXeD legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 4:59 PM

          lol Splatoon 3 was like "here's some rendered stuff, we'll talk again in a year". Not exciting at all.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 5:10 PM

            It showed actual gameplay, the new plaza, and a new post-apocalyptic setting (post-post-post apocalyptic?) that was chosen by the final Splatoon 2 splatfest.

            Looks terrific

      • Lionhart32935 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:18 PM

        Yeah. Haven't used my switch much at all after animal crossing and the pandemic.

        Seems like most third party have abandoned it. Outside of Splatoon 3, nothing for me. Not interested in another jrpg right now or the f2p cellphone games.

      • headbone legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:50 PM

        Yeah very disappointing, I'm pissed we're only going to get 1 Mario kart for 2 console generations. Nintendo's big kick in the balls to wii-u owners.

        • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 17, 2021 4:05 PM

          I don’t know what they could do to make mk8 better aside from online stuff. There are so many levels, graphics are fine. It’s a great game and it’s selling like hot cakes still. I don’t blame them for not making another one.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 3:06 PM

      I think I'm the only one still waiting on Bayonetta 3 news lol

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:18 PM

        I mean I'll happily play it, but I put it in the same bucket as Prime 4 - it'll be cool when it gets here but I'm not expecting it for a while.

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 3:06 PM

      My guess is Switch Pro reveal with Botw2 gameplay sometime later this year

    • The Grolar Bear
      reply
      February 17, 2021 3:07 PM

      Would have expected them to lean harder into Zelda.

    • sarcaz legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 3:12 PM

      I'm still expecting a Zelda All-stars bundle with the 3ds versions of OoT and Majora's Mask.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 3:21 PM

      Disappointed we still don't have Hearthstone on switch, seems like the perfect fit and feel like it would be a super simple port? It's already on mobile devices....

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:33 PM

        I would think the issue with Hearthstone is the need to do button controls for docked mode. Probably the same reason it hasn't come to the other consoles (also I don't know what the friction is for in-game spending)

        Hearthstone uses Unity which already runs everywhere so compatibility isn't an issue. Fallout Shelter also runs in Unity and runs on Switch, albeit a completely different style of game.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 4:26 PM

          Yeah, if it was on Switch we'd have seen it on Playstation and Xbox as well. Adding gamepad support clearly hasn't been a priority

    • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 3:24 PM

      looking forward to playing skyward sword I guess since I never did, and glad you can avoid the waggle shit. but come on where is wind waker????

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:32 PM

        Probably a holiday-ish release. They're giving room for people to reassess Skyward Sword before giving people the one they really want.

        I only played the first eight hours of SS game before tapping out. Years later I hear that it has some of the best dungeons in the series, so yeah, I have to assume that not killing demand for Skyward Sword with Wind Waker is the reason

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 17, 2021 3:33 PM

          The highs are super high, but the first third can be a slog and there were UI choices (having to confirm everything) that just sucked.

          They could do a bunch of small things that would add up to a much better experience; here's hoping they actually do.

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 3:26 PM

      The Skyward Sword thing is interesting to me since it's basically a lost Zelda game to me.

      It's weird since I'm a big Zelda fan and all but Skyward Sword for some reason just didn't register to me that it existed. Something I've come to realize is how many Zelda games I've played versus how many I've ever finished. I think in my mind since I hadn't finished Twilight Princess on Wii (still haven't) I figured "ok I'll wait until I'm done with that one before I pay any attention to this new one" and it just never happened. And the game was a critical and commercial success so it's not like it was the shitty Zelda game or anything far as I know.

      So I'm kinda looking forward to it in a similar way to people who never played SM3DW were looking forward to last week's release. But on the other hand... the footage they showed of it kinda looked janky. I get that it's an upscaled Wii game originally designed for a different control scheme but it's going to be really hard to go from 100+ hours completing BOTW and then go to this game. Maybe.

      I mean in some ways Link's Awakening dodged the whole issue by deliberately being a low-fi remake of an old game but I hope Skyward Sword HD doesn't wind up being the game equivalent of listening to a rough demo of a good album.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:46 PM

        I was hoping for a huge graphic overhaul to make up for the mediocre gameplay but doesn’t look that much different at first glance. I’m sure 60fps will help but still. Windwaker HD was a huge upgrade.

        • peat legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 3:54 PM

          I wonder if that's more the cel shaded animation translating better. All you had to do in Dolphin was apply some AA and up the resolution and Wind Waker was outstanding looking, better then the actual HD release imo

          • peat legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 3:57 PM

            Actually that goes for SMG too, seems like the art assets are there nintendo hardware just wasn't able to utilize it. Twilight Princess never cleaned up nearly as nicely though

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 17, 2021 4:06 PM

          It doesn't really need one - the art style was solid, but it needed more resolution to really shine. Looks like it will get that.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            February 17, 2021 4:07 PM

            Also, disagree about how much of an upgrade WWHD's visuals were - to me it actually broke the visual style the game was going for.

          • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 4:09 PM

            It doesn’t look like a $60 upgrade to me. Oh well, that’s Nintendo for you.

            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              February 17, 2021 4:12 PM

              For me the improvements it needs aren't visuals, but gameplay.

              Get rid of the confirmations on every pop-up, or the pop-ups that hit every time you pick something up.

              Add better quest tracking. There's a handful of relatively small changes that would go a loooong way to improve the gameplay experience.

              When the game was good, it's one of the best Zeldas. but the low points are also really low. But they're lows that would be pretty easy to mitigate on revision.

              • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
                reply
                February 17, 2021 4:17 PM

                Yea that’s fine. I just don’t think it’s worth $60 for a 10 year old game. At least Wii’s Mario Galaxy port included 2 other games and Mario 3D world had a whole new game added.

      • tightropetandy
        reply
        February 17, 2021 3:52 PM

        I played it a year or two ago. Wasn't a fan.

      • DasCracky legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 4:46 PM

        I love Zelda but this one is easily my least favorite. I had to force myself to beat it.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 3:54 PM

      https://twitter.com/imranzomg/status/1362188104677744640

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 4:24 PM

      I love how the final Splatfests determine the plot of the following game.

      I wonder what they would have done if Team Order had win the last Splatoon 2 splatfest instead. Corrupt futuristic utopia instead?

    • gmd legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 4:34 PM

      More like Nintendo ditch, boring!

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 5:58 PM

        The problem with these things is that we get word that there’s some game we are interested in being announced or mentioned and so we see the majority of the presentation being a bunch of shit we don’t care about (with a few “huh.” gems in there), then the game we care about is usually missing or a letdown, then they announce something cool but it’s too early to show much and it’s so far in the future who cares.

        I thought the presentation was good but people were expecting more.

    • zolointo legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 4:35 PM

      Fans: I really hope they fix all the bad things with Skyward Sword
      Nintendo Uncle: They didn't.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 4:48 PM

        Eh, just depends on if they follow what they did with Wind Waker. They did do a lot to improve the endgame there.

        The same level of effort in Skyward Sword would go a long way.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 4:41 PM

      I played skyward sword after beating BOTW and it's awful. It's like everything bad about that BOTW fixed

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 4:43 PM

        Yea I remember playing it on release and it was pretty meh. I’ll probably pass til it drops to maybe $30

      • ItCameFromTheDesert
        reply
        February 17, 2021 5:02 PM

        It's such an odd choice of a game to port over.

        They did such an awesome job with the Links Awakening remake. Why they didn't do this again with any of the other handheld games in the series makes no sense to me.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 17, 2021 5:04 PM

          The other 2D handheld Zeldas were co-productions with Capcom; they've never quite been treated like the in-house games.

      • gmd legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 5:06 PM

        only one I haven't played, no desire to now, they can piss off with no metroid news and I don't give a flying fuck about the team being changed it's been two years suck my dick nintendo !!!!

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 5:17 PM

        Yea I think I'll pass

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 17, 2021 5:18 PM

          For 83 bucks or whatever new switch games are now up here, yeah no way

    • Yo5hiki legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 4:45 PM

      Looking forward to new Mario Golf, Project Triangle Strategy (lol) and Saga Frontier remaster. Skyward Sword HD too because I missed it originally.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 5:18 PM

        Neon White looks really cool, wishlisted it on Steam

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 5:23 PM

          Splatoon 3 is 2022 but that's going to be A+, and I'm actually excited for Pyra/Mythra in Smash.

          People complain about anime sword characters in that game but those are among my favorites to play, so I'm always down for more

    • theWhite legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 4:50 PM

      Well that was kind of shit. "I am sorry we dont have news on the Zelda you are excited about, so here is a remaster of the worst game in the series!"

      I would have cheered for a windwaker HD port

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 5:17 PM

      I’m most excited about Legend of Mana HD, frankly. I really liked the game back then and can do €30 for better graphics and orchestrated music but €60 for Skyward Sword can fuck right off.

      • Psigun
        reply
        February 17, 2021 5:20 PM

        Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY is by far the most exciting thing to me. And I love the Mana series and think The Legend of Mana is great.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 5:24 PM

          TRIANGLE STRATEGY is such a dumb name but it looks amazing, already see 60+ hours being lost to it lol

          • zolointo legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 17, 2021 5:54 PM

            It's a project name, not the final game name.

            They'll think of something equally stupid to name it, like Langressier Saga Houses: Millennium Orchestra Battle FF.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
              reply
              February 17, 2021 5:55 PM

              That's what we thought when it was named Project Octopath Traveler, now look at us!

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 7:29 PM

      If nothing else, they made the decision to get rid of Switch after SM3DW+BF even easier. No use in it collecting dust for so long.

      I'll check back in when BotW2 and (hopefully) a Switch hardware update is out, maybe.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 7:38 PM

        The lineup's pretty boring IMO

Hello, Meet Lola