Watch the February 17 Nintendo Direct livestream here Here's where to watch the February 17 Nintendo Direct livestream.

After over a year, we’re finally getting a full and proper Nintendo Direct livestream. Set to go down later today, Nintendo has quite a bit of secrets up its sleeves, as they confirmed the broadcast will be 50 minutes long. They also confirmed that there will be new information on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as details on games arriving in the first half of 2021.

The February 17 Nintendo Direct will be streamed live at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. The waiting room for the stream is already up with a live countdown to showtime. If you’d like, you can stay right here on Shacknews and watch the Nintendo Direct using the embed below. If you miss it live, a VOD of the stream will be available after its conclusion.

It’s been roughly a year and a half since we’ve gotten a full-fledged Nintendo Direct. Though the company has provided Indie World streams here and there, a lot of Nintendo’s plans for the previous year had been shifted as a result of the ongoing pandemic. However, it looks like the developer/publisher is ready to finally lay its cards out on the table.

Many are expecting to see a new Smash character, and potentially hear more about the previously announced sequel to The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild. The Zelda franchise celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, so there could potentially be announcements surrounding that as well. We go into full speculation about the upcoming Nintendo Direct in a recently published feature.

We're just hours away from the February 17 Nintendo Direct, and it seems like one you're not going to want to miss.