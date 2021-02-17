Watch the February 17 Nintendo Direct livestream here
Here's where to watch the February 17 Nintendo Direct livestream.
After over a year, we’re finally getting a full and proper Nintendo Direct livestream. Set to go down later today, Nintendo has quite a bit of secrets up its sleeves, as they confirmed the broadcast will be 50 minutes long. They also confirmed that there will be new information on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as details on games arriving in the first half of 2021.
Watch the February 17 Nintendo Direct livestream here
The February 17 Nintendo Direct will be streamed live at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. The waiting room for the stream is already up with a live countdown to showtime. If you’d like, you can stay right here on Shacknews and watch the Nintendo Direct using the embed below. If you miss it live, a VOD of the stream will be available after its conclusion.
It’s been roughly a year and a half since we’ve gotten a full-fledged Nintendo Direct. Though the company has provided Indie World streams here and there, a lot of Nintendo’s plans for the previous year had been shifted as a result of the ongoing pandemic. However, it looks like the developer/publisher is ready to finally lay its cards out on the table.
Many are expecting to see a new Smash character, and potentially hear more about the previously announced sequel to The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild. The Zelda franchise celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, so there could potentially be announcements surrounding that as well. We go into full speculation about the upcoming Nintendo Direct in a recently published feature.
We’re just hours away from the February 17 Nintendo Direct, and it seems like one you’re not going to want to miss. For more news and updates on the company, visit the Nintendo topic page on Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the February 17 Nintendo Direct livestream here
-
Nintendo Direct
Starts at 5pm EST today, 50 minutes in length.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQ-dE_5el5Q
Beyond the Smash character announcement what are people hoping for/expecting? Especially with the 35th Anniversaries of Zelda and Metroid this year.
F-Zero?
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
I think today is going to be mega huge, timed just for when people have stopped caring as much about the two new consoles.
2020 was a relatively quiet year for Nintendo. Animal Crossing was the big one and... that's about it? I wonder how COVID has challenged them working in their Kyoto-based Willly Wonka fortress?
500+ days since a full Nintendo direct. Sure, lots of little Indie directs, and single-game announcements, and additional anime swordspeople in Smash, but a 50 minute broadcast? Gon' be HUGE.
-
-
-
SNK issued this early?
https://twitter.com/snkpofficial/status/1362073766780567552?s=21
A possible Capcom Vs SNK 2 release on modern hardware is extremely exciting
-
-
Camelot alternates between Mario Golf and Tennis. Mario Tennis ACES came out in 2018, was a huge hit, and is a terrific (if not incredibly sweaty) game!
I figure its time for their next Mario Golf game, hopefully one that brings back the RPG mechanics of the OG on Gameboy! It inspired Golf Story which was very popular when ACES was in development so hopefully that idea rubbed off on them, we’ll see!
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Several people have pointed out the squids in Splatoon look like the squids in SMB
https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/000/985/734/a5f.png
-
-
-
-
-
I'm curious if there's any Nintendo IP due for an actual rework or that hasn't seen much/any action in the west.
Like, Fire Emblem is a series that goes all the way back to the Famicom but they didn't bring it to the US until the GBA, and no one cared about it until the 3DS. Now the mobile version does gangbusters business.
Wave Race could use a new entry.
Dragalia Lost is a relatively new, Fire Emblem-like IP that's only been on Android/iOS, I wonder if they'll ever make a console version.
And I'm wondering if there's anything on the order of Fire Emblem that's been Japan only so far.
Really I'm wondering why they don't just throw the Nintendo faithful a bone and put Earthbound on the Switch in some capacity. It was on the SNES Classic and the never-release NES English translation was on the Wii U so it's not like they've totally forgotten about it.
-
Their strategy on retro titles right now is rather odd. But, ya, I'd be okay with what you're proposing - reworking an old title for a modern release.
I don't think they have the full rights to DL. I could be wrong, but I know Nintendo wasn't directly involved in the development. They came in later and put polish on it; and oh what a return they've gotten off that.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Years away!
On the plus side, last year there were a bunch of stories about veteran hires from Treyarch, Bungie, DICE, etc: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/metroid-prime-4-studio-retro-has-hired-a-call-of-duty-black-ops-veteran/
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2020/09/retro_studios_hires_industry_veteran_to_help_steer_metroid_prime_4_development
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2020/05/metroid_prime_4_dev_retro_studios_hires_battlefield_tomb_raider_and_borderlands_artists
At this point I have to assume that robust online multiplayer is going to be part of the package, but we'll see
-
-
-
Lol nintendo hammer
https://twitter.com/vgatwtoe/status/1361754193065775104?s=09
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ninja gaiden black and and ninja gaiden 2 are backwards compatible enhanced 4k@60fps. 3 is also bc but runs at regular resolution.
Black runs in emulation if you have a super highend pc, sigma does run on a moderate pc.
Sigma 1 on switch is great news. Its not as great as black but still a great game, a lot of the things that make it worse than black will be lost on most players. Basically this makes the switch a hell of a chracter action machine with bayonetta 1-3, ninja gaiden sigma and devil may cry 3 style switcher
Sigma 2 is kinda lol (s omuch worse than the original 2) and 3:re you can skip even though the actually fixed the combat system with re.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in Smash, March 2021
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Summer 2021
Outer Wilds - Summer 2021
Famicom Detective Clue 2-pack - First time in NA - May 14, 2021
Samurai Warriors 5 - Summer 2021
Legend of Mana - June 24, 2021
Monster Hunter Rise - March 26, 2021
Mario Golf: Super Rush - June 25, 2021
Tales from the Borderlands - March 24, 2021
Capcom Arcade Stadium - TODAY
Stubbs the Zombie - March 16, 2021
No More Heroes 3 - August 27, 2021
Neon White - Winter 2021
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power - June 4, 2021
Plants v Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - March 19, 2021
Miitopia - May 21, 2021
Super Mario-themed items in Animal Crossing New Horizons - Feb. 25, 2021
Project Triangle Strategy (working title) from Squeenex - 2022, demo on eShop today
Star Wars Hunters from Zynga - 2021
Knockout City - May 21, 2021
World's End Club - May 28, 2021
Hades physical release - March 19, 2021
Ninja Gaiden Sigma - Master Collection (1,2,3 + dlc) - June 10, 2021
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC - May through November 2021
Bravely Default 2 - February 26, 2021
Ghosts 'n' Goblin Resurrection - February 25, 2021
SaGa Frontier Remastered - April 15, 2021
Apex Legends - March 9, 2021
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - July 16, 2021 (as well as special Joy-Con for this)
Splatoon 3 - 2022
-
-
-
Not a thing that interested me from that entire announcement that’s definitely disappointing. Sure Skyward Sword is sorta nice but I’ve already played it and it’s not a game I personally want to play again. Unless Nintendo busts out sone other good stuff my Switch might get no more play after 3DWorld is done.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
I would think the issue with Hearthstone is the need to do button controls for docked mode. Probably the same reason it hasn't come to the other consoles (also I don't know what the friction is for in-game spending)
Hearthstone uses Unity which already runs everywhere so compatibility isn't an issue. Fallout Shelter also runs in Unity and runs on Switch, albeit a completely different style of game.
-
-
-
Probably a holiday-ish release. They're giving room for people to reassess Skyward Sword before giving people the one they really want.
I only played the first eight hours of SS game before tapping out. Years later I hear that it has some of the best dungeons in the series, so yeah, I have to assume that not killing demand for Skyward Sword with Wind Waker is the reason
-
-
The Skyward Sword thing is interesting to me since it's basically a lost Zelda game to me.
It's weird since I'm a big Zelda fan and all but Skyward Sword for some reason just didn't register to me that it existed. Something I've come to realize is how many Zelda games I've played versus how many I've ever finished. I think in my mind since I hadn't finished Twilight Princess on Wii (still haven't) I figured "ok I'll wait until I'm done with that one before I pay any attention to this new one" and it just never happened. And the game was a critical and commercial success so it's not like it was the shitty Zelda game or anything far as I know.
So I'm kinda looking forward to it in a similar way to people who never played SM3DW were looking forward to last week's release. But on the other hand... the footage they showed of it kinda looked janky. I get that it's an upscaled Wii game originally designed for a different control scheme but it's going to be really hard to go from 100+ hours completing BOTW and then go to this game. Maybe.
I mean in some ways Link's Awakening dodged the whole issue by deliberately being a low-fi remake of an old game but I hope Skyward Sword HD doesn't wind up being the game equivalent of listening to a rough demo of a good album.
-
-
-
-
-
-
For me the improvements it needs aren't visuals, but gameplay.
Get rid of the confirmations on every pop-up, or the pop-ups that hit every time you pick something up.
Add better quest tracking. There's a handful of relatively small changes that would go a loooong way to improve the gameplay experience.
When the game was good, it's one of the best Zeldas. but the low points are also really low. But they're lows that would be pretty easy to mitigate on revision.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The problem with these things is that we get word that there’s some game we are interested in being announced or mentioned and so we see the majority of the presentation being a bunch of shit we don’t care about (with a few “huh.” gems in there), then the game we care about is usually missing or a letdown, then they announce something cool but it’s too early to show much and it’s so far in the future who cares.
I thought the presentation was good but people were expecting more.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-