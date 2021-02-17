New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Knockout City brings multiplayer dodgeball to Nintendo Switch

Step onto the dodgeball battlefield in this new multiplayer game from EA and Velan Studios.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Today's Nintendo Direct continued with a new multiplayer from the teams at Electronic Arts and Velan Studios. This is no shooter and it's no mere sports game. It's a dodgeball game!

Knockout City will see teams of players face off in intense dodgeball sessions, featuring special ball types, different multiplayer modes, and more. Various parkour moves can help players avoid incoming balls, giving them an opening to unleash their own trick shots. On top of that, it looks like players themselves can become the ball if all else fails. Matches will be mainly 3v3, though 4v4 and free-for-all options will also be available. Competitive Play, the more casual Street Play, and Private Matches will all be available out of the box.

This looks like a very different type of game from Velan Studios, who were last seen releasing Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. While the game was revealed during today's Nintendo Direct, look for the game to also come to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Next-gen console users can also expect to see enhanced graphics and performance. It's set to release on May 21, though the first weekend will be free for all players. A closed beta is also set to run this coming weekend.

We got to play Knockout City here at Shacknews, so if you want an idea of what to expect, be sure to check out our hands-on preview.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

