Knockout City brings multiplayer dodgeball to Nintendo Switch Step onto the dodgeball battlefield in this new multiplayer game from EA and Velan Studios.

Today's Nintendo Direct continued with a new multiplayer from the teams at Electronic Arts and Velan Studios. This is no shooter and it's no mere sports game. It's a dodgeball game!

Knockout City will see teams of players face off in intense dodgeball sessions, featuring special ball types, different multiplayer modes, and more. Various parkour moves can help players avoid incoming balls, giving them an opening to unleash their own trick shots. On top of that, it looks like players themselves can become the ball if all else fails. Matches will be mainly 3v3, though 4v4 and free-for-all options will also be available. Competitive Play, the more casual Street Play, and Private Matches will all be available out of the box.

This looks like a very different type of game from Velan Studios, who were last seen releasing Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. While the game was revealed during today's Nintendo Direct, look for the game to also come to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Next-gen console users can also expect to see enhanced graphics and performance. It's set to release on May 21, though the first weekend will be free for all players. A closed beta is also set to run this coming weekend.

We got to play Knockout City here at Shacknews, so if you want an idea of what to expect, be sure to check out our hands-on preview.