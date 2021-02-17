Stubbs the Zombie is resurrected on Nintendo Switch next month The quirky third-person action game returns after a 15-year hibernation.

As one of the most inventive games of its generation, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse stood out from the crowd thanks to its art style and humor. Gamers will get a chance to relive the good times next month as a Nintendo Switch port is on the way next month via publisher Aspyr Media. The revival was shown during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation. The game will launch on March 21, 2021, and can be pre-ordered now.

In addition to the Nintendo Switch release, Stubbs will also be shuffling into Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC. Aspyr noted that the game itself is not a remake or remaster as the original presentation stands strong on its own.

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse returns to modern consoles with achievements and modernized controls. Achieve great feats including:

That didn’t age well: Complete the painfully slow, forced tutorial

I make a PP: Soil the water supply with your finely aged urine

Get lost: We know you did

“mmrRrr urrrR Rrrrrr GGgRRRr ggrR rAAaAA Rrrrrr rraaaaaA UuRRr grr rRAAAAAaaa GGRR rrraAA uuuRrRrR nuurg UURRr Rrrrrr ara RAA mMMrr ORrRRRR GGgRRRRRR orR nuurg AHHhh OOrR GgRR RrRaaaa RaaaA Gggg ggGgRR nuurg AHHHH Oorr ara rrAa mRr RaAa nuurg AAaHhH UurrRrRR gGRRrRR araa mmmRrr UrrrRrRr!!,” said Maggie Monday, Head of Brain Consumption at Aspyr Media.

We've seen lots of press statements over the years at Shacknews, and this here is certainly one of them.