More The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 details to come later in 2021

Zelda director Eiji Aonuma addressed the sequel to Breath of the Wild during the Nintendo Direct livestream on February 17, 2021. During the presentation Aonuma finally spoke to what’s going on with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much to share about the game itself. Aonuma assured fans we’ll be seeing more of the game later in 2021.

Zelda director Eiji Aonuma says development of the Breath of the Wild sequel is coming along smoothly and the team will have something substantial to share later this year.

Information has been entirely thin from Nintendo itself since the game was first hinted at during E3 2019. Even so, we didn’t step away empty handed. Aonuma announced a remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which was also shown during the Nintendo Direct presentation. Players will be able to partake in Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch alongside the launch of new themed Joy-Cons this coming Summer on July 16, 2021. This should tide players over as they await the latest information on the continuing journeys of Link and Zelda in the Breath of the Wild universe.

Stay tuned for later this year as we await that new information on the Breath of the Wild sequel and other Zelda franchise goods, such as the upcoming Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC which will feature new content for the game throughout 2021.