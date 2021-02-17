Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass detailed for 2021 Nintendo has detailed plans for a Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass due later in 2021 in two waves.

With more details coming from the latest Nintendo Direct, we get a look at the upcoming Expansion Pass for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Set to release in two waves later this year, the Expansion Pass will add content to the musou-style game that sees players battling hundreds of Ganon's forces. The first wave is due in June 2021 with the second coming in November 2021.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gave The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fans a look at the beginning of the Calamity that is central to Link's newest adventures. Set 100 years before the events of the Nintendo Switch launch title, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity offers a very different style of game compared to a traditional Zelda. Featuring characters found in Breath of the Wild, Age of Calamity allows players to experience large-scale battles with an expanded cast other than Link. The story and events that unfold are considered canon alongside the mainline Legend of Zelda games, so fans that want to see the full-picture should definitely give this game a try.

There's already a Death Mountain sized amount of content available in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but Nintendo and Omega Force are releasing an Expansion Pack to keep players enjoying the game throughout 2021. By pre-purchasing the Expansion Pass, users will receive a bonus available on May 28, 2021 that will consist of a new weapon and costume for Link. Soon after in June 2021, the first wave is expected and will contain an expanded roster and new weapon types. New challenges in the Royal Ancient Lab and tougher enemies are also slated for the first wave of expanded content. The second wave of the Expansion Pass will land in the latter half of 2021, arriving in November. This is promised to feature more roster additions as well as new battle skills for all existing characters. New stages and character vignettes will round out the end of the Expansion Pass.

The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass is currently available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch eShop. A demo for Age of Calamity can also be downloaded for players that might still be undecided about the full game. The Expansion Pass will cost $19.99 with content coming out in June and November of 2021. To see our complete impressions on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, check out the Shacknews review.