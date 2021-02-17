The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD coming to Switch in July The Wii classic Skyward Sword is making its way to Nintendo Switch with an HD remaster.

Those hoping to see more on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 may have been disappointed to learn that there's no news to share today. However, Zelda fans aren't leaving without anything to get excited about. Today's Nintendo Direct did reveal that Skyward Sword from the Wii generation is returning with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

In an effort to emulate the Wii experience, players can use the Joy-Con controllers to utilize Skyward Sword's classic motion controls. However, those who don't like motion controls can use all-new button controls, which were not available in the Wii original. That means it will play closer to a traditional 3D Zelda game.

Even with the heavy focus on waggle and motion controls, Skyward Sword was heavily praised when it originally released in 2011 on the Wii. We liked it here at Shacknews, though it just missed our Top 5 for GOTY that year. Let's look back at our review from ten years ago.

In the style of impressionistic paintings, Skyward Sword’s art direction is quite fantastic. From the lush forest of Faron Woods, to the contrast of past and future of Lanayru Desert, to the simple beauty of Skyloft, every region has a distinct look. Although it’s not hyper realistic, it has a unique flavor that is quite reminiscent of how Wind Waker played with cel-shading. But even more impressive is the addition of orchestral music to the Zelda franchise. Hearing real instruments performed by an orchestra makes the soundscape more engrossing. Familiar tracks blended with new melodies are going to make Zelda music fans very happy. Skyward Sword is a triumphant achievement in the Zelda franchise. Even with my minor quibbles, some of the series’ better moments are to be had in this expansive world. With a touching story, some of the Wii's best motion-control action, and intricately designed environments and dungeons, Skyward Sword is an experience that is not to be missed.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will release on July 16. Pre-orders will be available later today. Nintendo is also releasing a special set of Zelda-themed sword and shield Joy-Cons for Skyward Sword, which will also release on July 16.