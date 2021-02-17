New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Samurai Warriors 5 comes to Nintendo Switch this Summer

Samurai Warrior 5 has been revealed at the February Nintendo Direct.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the Nintendo Direct, a new trailer for Samurai Warriors 5 was shown. In addition to story details and gameplay footage, we learned that the game will release on the Nintendo Switch this Summer.

Set in the same world as the beloved Dynasty Warriors series, Samurai Warriors 5 was announced alongside a brand new trailer. The game is set to launch this Summer. Other than that Nintendo is keeping specific details close to the chest for now.

In the cinematic trailer we see characters like Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi. Developed by Koei Tecmo Games, Samurai Warriors 5 will delve into a new era with new characters taking the spotlight. The trailer promises “electrifying 1 vs 1000 battles” as well as revamped character designs and visuals.

Samurai Warriors 5 was just one of many announcements made during the February Nintendo Direct. For more news out of the event, visit the Nintendo Direct topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

