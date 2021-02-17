Samurai Warriors 5 comes to Nintendo Switch this Summer Samurai Warrior 5 has been revealed at the February Nintendo Direct.

During the Nintendo Direct, a new trailer for Samurai Warriors 5 was shown. In addition to story details and gameplay footage, we learned that the game will release on the Nintendo Switch this Summer.

Set in the same world as the beloved Dynasty Warriors series, Samurai Warriors 5 was announced alongside a brand new trailer. The game is set to launch this Summer. Other than that Nintendo is keeping specific details close to the chest for now.

In the cinematic trailer we see characters like Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi. Developed by Koei Tecmo Games, Samurai Warriors 5 will delve into a new era with new characters taking the spotlight. The trailer promises “electrifying 1 vs 1000 battles” as well as revamped character designs and visuals.

Samurai Warriors 5 was just one of many announcements made during the February Nintendo Direct. For more news out of the event, visit the Nintendo Direct topic page on Shacknews.