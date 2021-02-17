Pyra from Xenoblade is the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 DLC Pyra has been revealed as the newest DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a part of February's Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo finally broke its streak of no major events with a 50-minute Direct presentation, where the company shared news on a range of different games coming to its hybrid console. During the livestream, it was announced that Pyra from the Xenoblade series is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the next DLC character for Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Pyra was announced with a brand new trailer that premiered during the Nintendo Direct. With the confirmation of Pyra joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, she is the fourth member of Fighters Pass 2. No release window has been given for Pyra. In addition to Pyra, players will be able to transform into Mythria and jump into the fight. Primarily using blades, Pyra looks like yet another sword fighter coming to the game.

Nintendo had previously stated that there would be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news at today’s Nintendo Direct, so many fans were expecting to see a new character revealed. Those that own Fighters Pass 2 will receive Pyra for free, while those that don’t will need to purchase them separately.

Pyra joins Min Min, Steve, and Sephiroth as new characters featured in Fighter Pass Vol. 2. There’s two more spots to go before Sakurai and company wrap up all of the planned DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For more on today’s Nintendo Direct, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.