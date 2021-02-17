Mario Golf Super Rush revealed for June 2021 during February Nintendo Direct A new Mario Golf is coming to the Nintendo Switch and in June, we'll be able to tee off with Nintendo characters and our Mii's in a variety of golf challenges.

Mario Golf was a beloved part of the Nintendo sports pantheon, but we haven’t seen the series make an appearance in quite a while. Thankfully, the drought is over and it’s time to hit the greens in the Mushroom Kingdom again on the Nintendo Switch. Mario Golf Super Rush was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct.

The February 17 Nintendo Direct presentation played host to the reveal of the newest Mario Golf Super Rush. Launching on Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021, a full trailer revealed a little bit about how we'll be teeing off with some of our favorite Super Mario Bros. characters on a fantastically varied collection of courses. The game will, of course, feature button controls, but for those with a motion control urge, the option is there to use the Joy-Cons to take your swings in the game. There are also new shot features like a scanner, slope meter, and more.

You can play solo or take on your friends in the usual turn-based routine or engage in new modes like Speed Golf, where it’s always everybody’s turn and a fast-paced race to be the first to the hole. You’ll be able to use character-specific moves and shots to try to outpace your opponents and get to your next shots the fastest. There’s also a story mode coming to the game in which you’ll play as your Mii character, develop your golf skills, and take on challenges throughout the Mushroom Kingdom and its wide world of golf for your chance at driving with the legends.

With Mario Golf Super Rush launching on June 25, 2021, it won’t be long before we’re teeing off on the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to stay tuned and follow all of our Nintendo coverage for the latest info on Mario Golf Super Rush as it becomes available.