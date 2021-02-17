New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Switch coming March 26

Nintendo and Capcom team up for a Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Switch console set to hit stores on March 26
Bryan Lefler
1

During the February 2021 Nintendo Direct, Capcom showed off a selection of beasts and story details for Monster Hunter Rise. The massively popular franchise has seen players battling gigantic creatures for close to 17 years now and Capcom is about to release the sixth main entry for Monster Hunter fans around the world. The trailer starts with a montage of monsters, ranging from a huge spider-like creature, a magma-filled beast named Basarios, a mud manipulating swamp dragon, and even a giant armadillo.

Hunters are promised their biggest challenge yet with cutscenes detailing an attack on Kamura village fifty years prior to the events in the game. The rampaging action shown builds up to a reveal of Apex Arzuros and warnings of the upcoming Rampage. The trailer ends with the unveiling of a new Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition system and Pro Controller.

Complete with stylized joy-cons and dock, the Deluxe Edition console also comes with a digital download code for Monster Hunter Rise and Deluxe Kit DLC. The Pro Controller sports a special design with a golden monster and compass-style markings around the left control stick. Several downloadable content bonuses were also shown for the Deluxe Edition and also for pre-ordering the game.

Monster Hunter Rise, the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition system, and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition, all release worldwide on March 26, 2021. For a closer look at the monsters shown in the Nintendo Direct, take a look at our feature detailing them all.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

